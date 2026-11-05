From morning rituals to evening wind-downs: Here’s how to create a self-care routine that doesn't feel overwhelming

Somewhere between the morning alarm and the last unanswered message, self-care has acquired a to-do list of its own. Meditate, exercise, journal, eat perfectly, sleep early. When every suggestion comes with another instruction, even looking after ourselves can begin to feel like work. A more workable approach begins with a simple question: what would make today feel a little easier? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Mallika Timblo, founder of Terrapy, a purpose-led women’s wellness brand, shared tips on creating a self-care routine that works.

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Start with the day you actually have

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According to Timblo, an elaborate morning routine may look appealing, but it has to fit around school runs, commutes, and early meetings. Look for small openings within your existing day. Take a few unhurried sips of water before opening your inbox. Step outside during a break. Let your evening shower mark the end of the working day. These moments need very little preparation, which makes them easier to return to.

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Instead of finding a new slot in your calendar, use an existing habit as a cue.

Attach care to something familiar

{{^usCountry}} Instead of finding a new slot in your calendar, use an existing habit as a cue. While the kettle boils, stretch your shoulders. After lunch, take a short walk if your schedule allows. Once you plug in your phone at night, leave it beyond arm’s reach and read a few pages. Keep a smaller version for busy days {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Instead of finding a new slot in your calendar, use an existing habit as a cue. While the kettle boils, stretch your shoulders. After lunch, take a short walk if your schedule allows. Once you plug in your phone at night, leave it beyond arm’s reach and read a few pages. Keep a smaller version for busy days {{/usCountry}}

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“Give yourself a version of self-care that works when time and energy are limited. A ten-minute walk can become two minutes outdoors,” said Timblo. Journalling can be one sentence. Preparing dinner can mean assembling a straightforward meal from what is already available. Decide on that smaller version in advance. It saves you from negotiating with yourself at the end of a demanding day.

Make room for enjoyment

Choose things you like doing: music while you cook, a quiet cup of tea, a conversation with someone who puts you at ease. Timblo highlighted that there is no requirement to turn every restorative moment into a measurable achievement. Sometimes, the most useful act of care is practical: declining an extra commitment, asking someone to share a household task, or allowing a message to wait until morning.

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A self-care routine earns its place by making daily life more manageable.

Leave room for life

Your needs will change from one day to the next. Let your routine change with them. If something repeatedly feels inconvenient, simplify it or reconsider its place. A self-care routine earns its place by making daily life more manageable. Start with one small thing you would welcome tomorrow, and give yourself permission to build slowly.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.