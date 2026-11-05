HT morning brief November 5: Indian-American voters' role in Democrats midterm sweep; Kartik Aaryan turns producer
Today’s big headlines in 5 minutes: Your quick brief on national and global events, entertainment and sports.
Good morning, readers! Catch up on the top headlines you need to know today, from India and world news to sports and entertainment.
84/100: Democrats sweep districts with high concentration of Indian-American voters in midterms
The Democratic Party dominated congressional districts with large Indian-American populations in Tuesday’s midterm elections, winning 84 of the 100 seats with the largest concentrations of the community, an HT analysis of election data found. In addition to retaining many of these traditionally Democratic seats, the party wrested six from Republicans, whose tally fell to 15. Indian-American politician Amish Shah, whose race in Arizona’s 1st district has not yet been called, is leading in a Republican-held seat and could add to the Democratic tally. Read more here
Inspector transferred again after ACP's suspension following protest outside Delhi police HQ
A day after assistant commissioner of police Manasvi Vashisht was suspended after he staged a protest against the Delhi Police, the authorities on Wednesday transferred Inspector Arun Kumar, who had been moved along with the ACP following the face-off with lawyers. Read more here
All 11 persons missing in Telangana tank, including 10 SDRF members, rescued
Deep Dive
All 11 people, including members of the Telangana State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the fire services department, and a local resident, who went missing after their boats capsized in the turbulent floodwaters of the Bethupalli tank in Sathupalli mandal of Khammam district on Wednesday night, were rescued by Thursday morning, officials said. Read more here
Two medals, lessons from defeat and a bigger goal: Archer Ganesh Mani Ratnam sets sights on LA 2028
The first thing Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru did after returning home from the Asian Games with two medals was take some time off. Not much, just a couple of days. While that may not seem like much, given Ganesh’s gruelling practice schedule, 48 hours was enough breathing room. Read more here
Kartik Aaryan turns producer with Kabir Khan's next titled Ladaku; Birla Studios announces release date
The National Award-winning team of Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan have reunited for their next film, which now has a title and a release date. The film, called Ladaku, is being described by the makers as ‘a heart-tugging, inspiring film’ and also marks the beginning of Kartik's journey as a producer. Read more here
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