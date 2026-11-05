Virat Kohli turns 38: From his ‘less is more’ philosophy to simple food habits, a look at his fitness routine to stay in top shape
As Virat Kohli turns 38, here's a look at his fitness journey, simple diet and why he believes consistency matters more than complicated nutrition plans.
As Virat Kohli celebrates his 38th birthday, his fitness journey remains an inspiration for many. Over the years, the cricketer has transformed his lifestyle, food habits and approach to fitness, embracing a more disciplined routine. In an earlier interview with Star Sports, Virat opened up about his approach to nutrition, his food preferences and why consistency matters more than complicated diets. (Also read: Soha Ali Khan shares a simple fitness challenge to test your mobility, balance and strength at 45 )
Virat Kohli on why ‘less is more’ works for him
Reflecting on how his approach to fitness has evolved, Virat explained that he has gradually moved away from experimenting with too many supplements and nutritional additions.
“For me now it’s a question of less is more. When you’re figuring out your fitness journey, you’re trying to figure out all sorts of things – vitamins, extra hydration, proteins, this and that – to a point where you figure out, okay, this is what works for me, this is the right balance, and then just… repetition is everything.”
He believes that consistency is the most important part of maintaining fitness, especially when it comes to food.
Virat Kohli on food discipline and eating the same meals
Virat believes that food is one of the biggest challenges in maintaining a fitness routine. While working out requires discipline, eating habits can be harder to regulate because food is closely connected to taste and personal preferences.
“The basic challenge that I felt in terms of fitness is food because everyone can kind of go to the gym and work hard. There’s no preference as such in terms of, you know, what I don’t like to lift the dumbbell like this for biceps. You have to do it that way if you want the muscle to grow. But with food, it’s very different because you have taste buds and it’s linked to your own mind wanting something and not wanting something.”
He added that developing discipline around food came relatively early in his fitness journey. “So if you can persevere there, that’s something I figured out quite early. I can eat the same thing for the next six months, like three times a day. I have no issues at all.”
Virat’s simple food preparation routine
Talking about his current eating habits, Virat highlighted that food preparation makes a significant difference to his diet. He revealed that he largely prefers simple meals with minimal oil and seasoning.
“In the last two and a half months, I would have eaten something which is slightly fried maybe thrice, and that’s all. Slightly, slightly, nothing deep-fried.”
Explaining how most of his meals are prepared, he said: “90% of my food is all steamed, boiled, no masala, salt and pepper, lime. That’s all. That’s how I eat.”
Virat also clarified that he is not particularly particular about adding elaborate flavours to his meals. “I’m not a big fanatic on taste twists. Salads I’ll enjoy with a bit of dressing every now and then, pan-grilled with a bit of olive oil or whatever it is.”
Speaking about his food preferences, he added: “I only eat dal. I would eat rajma, I would eat lobia dal. I would eat, but masala curry is normal.”
For Virat, the philosophy appears simple: find a routine that works, keep meals uncomplicated and stay consistent. His approach highlights how sustainable habits, rather than constantly chasing new fitness trends, can become an important part of a long-term fitness journey.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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