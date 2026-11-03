From poor lighting to skipping eye tests, 7 everyday mistakes that could be putting your eye health at risk

Many people do not pay much attention to their eye health until they experience blurred vision, headaches or discomfort. However, certain everyday habits can affect our eyes without us realising it. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Neeraj Shah, chief medical officer at Sankara Eye Hospital, Jaipur, shared common mistakes that harm our vision.

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Long hours on screen

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According to Dr Shah, one of the most common mistakes is spending long hours looking at smartphones, laptops and computers without taking regular breaks. The increasing dependence on digital devices has significantly increased the amount of near work we do every day. When we look at objects at close distances, our eye muscles must continuously work to maintain clear vision.

When we look at objects at close distances, our eye muscles must continuously work to maintain clear vision.

“Prolonged near work can contribute to eye strain, discomfort and headaches. In some cases, people experience such severe discomfort that they find it difficult to continue using a computer for even 10–15 minutes,” highlighted Dr Shah. Taking regular breaks and following the 20-20-20 rule can help reduce digital eye strain.

Rubbing eyes

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{{^usCountry}} Another mistake is rubbing the eyes frequently, especially with unwashed hands, as this can introduce germs and cause irritation. Improper contact lens hygiene is also a concern. Sleeping with lenses {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another mistake is rubbing the eyes frequently, especially with unwashed hands, as this can introduce germs and cause irritation. Improper contact lens hygiene is also a concern. Sleeping with lenses {{/usCountry}}

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Sleeping while wearing contact lenses without medical approval, using them beyond the recommended period or cleaning them with water can increase the risk of eye infections.

Not wearing sunglasses

A third common habit is stepping outdoors without protecting the eyes from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. Wearing sunglasses with adequate UV protection can help protect the eyes from prolonged sun exposure.

Ignoring eye checkup

“Ignoring regular eye examinations is another mistake, as certain eye conditions may develop without noticeable symptoms during their early stages,” said Dr Shah. People experiencing frequent headaches, eye pain or discomfort while reading or using digital devices should seek professional evaluation rather than assuming that these symptoms are simply caused by tiredness.

Using outdated prescription

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Another serious mistake is continuing to use outdated prescription glasses, which may cause blurred vision, headaches and difficulty focusing. According to the eye specialist, patients experiencing persistent discomfort during near work may require a detailed binocular vision assessment.

Poor sleeping habits and diet

Dr Shah highlighted that poor sleeping habits are another factor that can contribute to dry, tired and uncomfortable eyes. Getting adequate sleep allows the eyes to rest and supports overall eye health. Finally, following an unhealthy diet and not drinking enough water may affect eye health.

Poor sleeping habits are another factor that can contribute to dry, tired and uncomfortable eyes.

Eating green leafy vegetables, fruits, carrots and nuts can provide nutrients that support healthy vision. Staying adequately hydrated is also important for general health and may help some people experiencing dry-eye symptoms. With screen use becoming an unavoidable part of everyday life, recognising early symptoms and seeking timely medical attention are important.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.