Some discomfort is difficult to talk about. Piles are among the most common conditions and among the least discussed. People live with it for months and reach a clinic only when something frightens them. The embarrassment is understandable. The delay is not harmless. The advice almost everyone has heard is to eat more fibre. However, it’s not complete. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Avantika Soni, senior consultant and ayurvedic physician, Cura Ayurvedic and Unani Limited, shared lifestyle changes that you can consider for better digestive health.

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Drink water alongside your fibre

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According to Dr Soni, fibre without enough fluid can make stools harder, which means more straining, not less. Winter is when most people drink the least and notice it the most. If you are adding fibre, add water in the same breath.

Fibre without enough fluid can make stools harder, which means more straining, not less.

Do not hold it in

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{{^usCountry}} “Postponing the urge allows more water to be drawn out of the stool, so what you pass later is drier and harder to move,” highlighted Dr Soni. Most people do this because they are rushing. Leave unhurried time after breakfast, when the bowel tends to be most active, and let the body work to its own schedule rather than the commute’s. Change how you sit {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Postponing the urge allows more water to be drawn out of the stool, so what you pass later is drier and harder to move,” highlighted Dr Soni. Most people do this because they are rushing. Leave unhurried time after breakfast, when the bowel tends to be most active, and let the body work to its own schedule rather than the commute’s. Change how you sit {{/usCountry}}

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Indian households squatted for generations, and the body was already in the position that a footstool is now sold to recreate. The move to Western-style seats happened quickly, and almost nobody thought of it as a health decision. “I would not claim one kind of toilet causes piles. That has not been shown.

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But squatting, or raising the feet on a small stool, does straighten the passage and reduce the effort needed, and that is worth having back,” said Dr Soni. Two things matter as much: do not strain, and leave the phone outside. Sitting for long stretches puts sustained pressure on exactly the veins you are trying to protect.

Break up long sitting hours

Desk work, long commutes and long drives keep people seated for hours, and that stillness is its own risk. Stand and walk for a few minutes every hour. A short walk after a meal does more than most things sold for the purpose. Eat at regular hours, without hurrying. Irregular meal times, and a diet heavy in fried, refined or very spicy food, come up again and again when patients describe a flare-up.

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“None of these five will resolve an established problem on their own, and none is a reason to avoid being examined. Which brings me to the part that matters most. Do not assume it is just piles,” said Dr Soni.

Postponing the urge allows more water to be drawn out of the stool, so what you pass later is drier and harder to move.

Bleeding from the rectum has several possible causes, some serious. See a doctor if there is blood in the stool, a lasting change in bowel habits, unexplained weight loss, pain that does not settle, or a lump that does not go back in.

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Anyone over 45 with new symptoms should be examined rather than reassured, including by themselves. A condition this common should not be this difficult to talk about. The habits above are small, repeatable and entirely yours to control.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.