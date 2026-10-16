From strong perfumes to room fresheners: 6 indoor air irritants that may trigger coughing, wheezing and breathing discomfort

Your home may smell fresh, but that does not always mean the air inside is healthy. We often think of air pollution as something that happens outdoors, but the air inside our homes can also contain gases and fine particles from everyday things such as perfumes, air fresheners, incense, cleaning products and even cooking. For people with asthma, allergic rhinitis, COPD or other airway conditions, these exposures can be particularly irritating.

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Swapneel Mehta, senior consultant of pulmonology, Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital and Dr Susheel Bindroo, director, pulmonary medicine, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, shared common irritants you should know about.

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1. Perfumes and fragranced products

Dr Swapneel highlighted that perfumes, deodorants, scented candles and other fragranced products can release volatile organic compounds into the air. For some people, these can cause irritation in the nose and airways, leading to coughing, throat irritation, headaches or breathing discomfort. People with asthma may be particularly sensitive to strong fragrances. If you notice that you start coughing or feel uncomfortable whenever someone sprays perfume nearby, it may be worth paying attention to that connection.

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People with asthma may be particularly sensitive to strong fragrances.

2. Air fresheners and room sprays

{{^usCountry}} We use air fresheners to make a room smell better, but they do not actually remove the source of an odour or clean the air. According to Dr Susheel, sprays, plug-in fresheners and scented gels can release volatile chemicals into the surrounding air. Using them occasionally in a well-ventilated room may not bother most people. The concern is more with frequent use, particularly in closed spaces. If there is a persistent smell in the room, it is better to find and deal with its source rather than constantly trying to cover it up. 3. Household cleaning products {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} We use air fresheners to make a room smell better, but they do not actually remove the source of an odour or clean the air. According to Dr Susheel, sprays, plug-in fresheners and scented gels can release volatile chemicals into the surrounding air. Using them occasionally in a well-ventilated room may not bother most people. The concern is more with frequent use, particularly in closed spaces. If there is a persistent smell in the room, it is better to find and deal with its source rather than constantly trying to cover it up. 3. Household cleaning products {{/usCountry}}

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Cleaning products are another common source of indoor fumes. “Bleach, disinfectants, toilet cleaners and other strong chemicals can irritate the nose, throat and lungs, particularly when they are used in small or poorly ventilated spaces,” highlighted Dr Swapneel. Open a window or use an exhaust fan while cleaning whenever possible, and follow the instructions on the product label.

4. Incense, dhoop and mosquito coils

According to Dr Swapneel, incense sticks, dhoop and mosquito coils are commonly used in Indian homes, but burning them also produces smoke and fine particles. In a closed room, these can remain in the air and be breathed in for extended periods. For people with sensitive airways, regular exposure may worsen coughing, wheezing or other respiratory symptoms. Keeping the space ventilated and limiting how much you burn indoors can help reduce exposure.

5. Cooking fumes

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Cooking can also affect indoor air quality, particularly when you are frying, grilling or cooking at very high temperatures. These methods can produce fine particles and gases that may irritate the airways. Gas stoves can also add nitrogen dioxide to indoor air. A kitchen exhaust that actually vents outside can help remove some of these pollutants.

Incense sticks, dhoop and mosquito coils are commonly used in Indian homes, but burning them also produces smoke and fine particles.

6. Mosquito repellents and coils

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“Mosquito coils are commonly used in homes, particularly at night, but the smoke they produce can add particulate matter and other irritants to indoor air,” said Dr Susheel. In a closed bedroom, you may end up breathing this in for several hours. If you need protection from mosquitoes, consider options that do not involve continuously burning something indoors. Whichever method you use, keeping the room adequately ventilated is important.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.