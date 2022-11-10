Gabriella Demetriades' ‘soft, gentle’ workout routine is a mood

Gabriella Demetriades is a fitness enthusiast. The model wears multiple hats, and one of them is how she loves working out. Gabriella, on multiple occasions, is spotted speaking of the benefits of working out on a regular basis and how it can help us heal from inside and outside. Gabriella’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her fitness diaries where she can be seen doing it all – from taking up a high intensity workout routine to slowing down with a yoga routine. Gabriella swears by fitness and is often seen working out in animal mode. The model hardly misses a day from her fitness routine, and sometimes, the snippets from her fitness diaries make their way on her Instagram profile.

ALSO READ: Inside Gabriella Demetriades' 20-min workout featuring intense exercises: Watch

Gabriella, a day back, shared a short video of herself working out with a slow and soft yoga routine. The model mentioned that on the days when she does not feel like doing anything, she embraces herself with this yoga routine. In the video, Gabriella can be seen taking up several yoga asanas such as the Downward-Facing Dog and the Cobra Pose. She can also be seen performing a variety of stretches as well. “I often get asked about my motivation to work out, and honestly somedays my only motivation is to clear my head. My relationship with working out and moving has changed and is forever evolving. For the days that I just don’t want to do anything, this little flow is my answer to that resistance. Working out doesn’t mean it has to be hard, intense and difficult, it can also be soft, gentle and easy. Just listen to your body,” wrote Gabriella and shared her yoga state of mind in the caption.

The routine performed by Gabriella comes with multiple health benefits. The Downward-Facing Dog helps in strengthening the upper body and opening up the back of the legs. It also helps in alleviating stress and improving circulation throughout the body. The Cobra Pose, on the other hand, helps in stretching the shoulder blades, neck, and collar bones. It also helps in improving spinal posture and reducing back pain. Yoga helps in keeping the body relaxed, and the mind healthy. It also helps in inducing good sleep and improving balance, stability and the flexibility of the body.