Inside Gabriella Demetriades' beach training session. It's super intense

Gabriella Demetriades keeps setting the fitness bar higher for us to conquer. From kickboxing to high intensity workouts to yoga, Gabriella keeps on checking off all the boxes of fitness with equal dedication and focus. Gabriella believes that she is blessed to be able to workout and hence, never misses a day from practising her fitness routine.

Gabriella's fitness routine ranges from calm and composed yoga to intense animal mode kickboxing. The model and fashion designer keeps sharing the snippets of her fitness routine on her Instagram profile with her fitness mantra to try and motivate her fans to start taking up the same. On Sunday, Gabriella added more fun to her workouts – she merged her love for beaches and her love for fitness together.

ALSO READ: Gabriella Demetriades' circuit training video will brush away your Tuesday blues

Gabriella initiated the making of a workout arena right on the beach and started her beach training session. The short snippet of the workouts, which aptly compile the routine that Gabriella performed on the beach, made its way on her Instagram profile and it is giving us major fitness goals.

In the video, Gabriella can be seen taking up a range of routines – from working out on her leg muscles with jumping squats on an elevated stool to walking on tight rope to enhance the balance of the body. Gabriella can also be seen working out with battle ropes, practising her pushups with her legs balanced on a tight rope and her hands on a gym ball. "Stopped saying I have to workout and saying, how blessed I am to workout. Beach training," wrote Gabriella. With the video, she also promised that bigger things are in the pipeline. Take a look at her workout routine here:

High intensity workouts come with multiple health benefits. It helps in shedding mega calories and fat in a shorter time. It also helps in reducing heart rate, blood pressure and blood sugar. High intensity workout routine also helps in enhancing the oxygen consumption of the body and gaining muscles.