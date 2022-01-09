Gabriella Demetriades took up the January challenge with Pilates in style

Gabriella Demetriades swears by yoga, high intensity workouts and Pilates. The model, who is also a fashion designer by profession, is often spotted in the quaint corners of her house, engrossed in her fitness routine, Gabriella often takes on her Instagram profile to share snippets of her workout routine for her Instagram family.

Gabriella's workout videos are a marvel to watch. A few days back, Gabriella did an Instagram live session with her fitness trainer where they both were seen performing Pilates together, connected over a Zoom call and discussing the benefits and the methods to perform the routine.

Gabriella spent the Christmas and New Year in style with her family – boyfriend Arjun Rampal and son Arik. The sneak peeks of their family celebrations and adorable pictures of the family made their way on her Instagram profile and gave us a glimpse of their personal time together. However, now that the holiday season is over, Gabriella is back to the grind to take on the day with intense workouts.

A day back, Gabriella shared a short video of herself performing Pilates and it is giving us major fitness goals to take up our gym shoes and run to the gym. In the video, shared on her Instagram stories, Gabriella can be seen engrossed in her Pilates routine and can be seen performing various stretches. Gabriella can be seen starting the routine by lying on the plank position and stretching her body before positioning it in the pyramid position. Then she can be seen lifting her one leg up in the air in an inclined direction, before coming back down. Gabriella tagged her Pilates studio and wrote, "Starting the Jan challenge a little late but here it goes."

Pilates come with multiple health benefits. They help in toning the abdominal muscles, lower back, hips and buttocks. They also help in developing strength, control and flexibility of the muscles.