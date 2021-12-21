Gabriella Demetriades switches up the gym game with kickboxing and headstand

Gabriella Demetriades' Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of her workout routine. Needless to say, Gabriella's gym game is always on point. Be it with the home versions of her Pilates sessions or acing a workout routine to perfection, Gabriella never disappoints when it comes to her being in the gym and doing her favourite thing – working out.

Gabriella, besides being a sought-after model, is an absolute fitness enthusiast. The model is often spotted in the gym engrossed in a workout routine. She is also a travel enthusiast and keeps sharing snippets of her trips on her Instagram profile.

On Tuesday, Gabriella had a high intensity workout routine sort of day. The actor shared a set of snippets fresh from her gym, and on her Instagram stories. In one of the videos, Gabriella, geared up in her boxing gloves, can be seen throwing punches to a boxing pillow. Dressed in a black sports bra and a pair of black gym trousers, Gabriella can be seen vigorously hitting the pillow and showing off her kickboxing skills.

In the other video, Gabriella can be seen acing a headstand to perfection. With her head and her palms on the floor, she can be seen balancing her entire body upwards. Then she can be seen doing variations by acing the L-hold and stretching both her legs in two sides and making a V-shape. Take a look at the snippets of her workout routine here:

Gabrfiella Demetriades' Instagram stories.(Instagram/@gabriellademetriades)

The workout routine, as performed by Gabriella in the Instagram stories, comes with multiple health benefits. Kickboxing helps in improving the overall coordination of the body and also helps in shedding the extra calories. Headstand, on the other hand, helps in strengthening the upper body, spine, core muscles and the abdominal muscles. It helps in activating the pituitary and the pineal glands, boosting digestion and enhancing the capacity of the lungs.

