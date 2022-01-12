Gabriella Demetriades has a goal for the end of the month. Hint: it's all about Pilates

Gabriella Demetriades is working out like a beast. The designer and model, who celebrated the holiday season of Christmas and New Year in style, flanked by his family – boyfriend Arjun Rampal and son Arik by her side, is back to the grind to get back in shape. The model, who is a fitness enthusiast, swears by Pilates, yoga and high intensity workouts. Gabriella ensures to share the snippets of her workout routine on her Instagram profile on a regular basis to keep her Instagram family updates on her fitness routine.

Gabriella, a day back, shared a short snippet of her home workout session with her pet pooch by her side and it has our heart. Pilates' girl Gabriella. In the video, can be seen working out in multiple positions. In one part of the video, shared on her Instagram stories, Gabriella can also be seen assisted by her fitness trainer in acing a Pilates routine to perfection.

In the beginning of the video, Gabriella can be seen performing planks, and then she can be seen performing a routine under the supervision of her trainer, who can be seen balancing her body with the help of a belt positioned at her waist. In another video on Gabriella's Instagram stories, the model can be seen balancing her body on a gym ball. Gabriella wrapped her fitness video with a short glimpse of herself doing skipping.

With the videos, Gabriella also shared the Pilates goal that she is aiming for by the end of the month of January. Gabriella wrote that her only goal to ace by the end of the month is to be able to stand on the gym ball without any assistance. "The goal is to stand on the ball by the end of the month," she wrote on her Instagram stories. Take a look at the snippets of her workout routine here:

Instagram story of Gabriella Demetriades.(Instagram/@gabriellademetriades)

Pilates come with multiple health benefits. They help in improving the flexibility of the body. They also help in toning the muscles of back, hips and buttocks. Pilates also help in enhancing the strength and control of the muscles.