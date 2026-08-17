Gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab says he doesn't drink chia water: Here are 5 ways he takes them instead

Chia seeds are best consumed soaked, as their high-fibre content needs water to benefit the gut. As such, drinking chia water, that is, chia seeds soaked in a glass of water, is one of the simplest and most effective ways of consuming them.

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However, not everyone likes the texture of the chia water. Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator who specialises in digestive, liver, pancreatic, and nutritional health, is among them.

Taking to Instagram on August 16, he shared five other ways that he takes his chia seeds that require a bit more effort but are far more delicious. “It’s not that chia water isn’t healthy. Chia seeds are packed with fibre, and drinking enough water as you increase chia and fibre is important. I just don’t like the texture of chia floating in plain water,” he clarified.

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{{^usCountry}} The five ways to have chia seeds, as shared by Dr Salhab, are presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The five ways to have chia seeds, as shared by Dr Salhab, are presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

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1. Chia jam

Store-bought jams are usually loaded with sugar and are not the healthiest food to indulge in. However, Dr Joseph Salhab’s chia seed jam is different. Here is how it is prepared.

Ingredients:

Raspberries/Mangoes - 1 cup

Chia seeds - 1 tbsp

Honey/Maple syrup - 1-2 tsp

Method of preparation:

Take the raspberries/mango, chia seeds, and honey/maple syrup and mash them all together. Refrigerate for two to four hours. Enjoy.

2. Chia ice cream

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Healthy ice cream is what dreams are made of. Dr Salhab’s chia ice cream turns that into a reality. Here’s how to make it.

Ingredients:

Frozen fruit - 2 cups

Greek yoghurt - ¾ cup (or Kefir - 1 cup)

Chia seeds - 1 tbsp

Method of preparation:

Blend the frozen fruits, Greek yoghurt/kefir, and chia seeds well. Enjoy immediately or freeze for up to one hour. Longer freezing can make it icy.

3. Chia applesauce

A bit off the beaten path, but according to the gastroenterologist, chia seeds pair well with applesauce as well. The recipe is as follows.

Ingredients:

Applesauce - 8 oz (roughly 1 cup)

Chia seeds - 1½ tbsp

Method of preparation:

Mix the applesauce and chia seeds well and refrigerate for a few hours or overnight. Add cinnamon on top for added flavour.

4. Chia yoghurt

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This is a more popular way to consume chia seeds. The steps to prepare are as follows.

Ingredients:

Greek yoghurt - 1 cup

Chia seeds - 1 tbsp

Berries - ½ cup

Method of preparation:

Mix all the ingredients well. Refrigerate for two hours or overnight, and enjoy.

5. Ground chia nut butter

Nut butter is tasty and nutritious on its own, and this recipe introduces fibre to the mix.

Ingredients:

Peanut/almond butter - 2 tbsp

Chia seeds (ground) - 1 tsp

Method of preparation:

Mix the nut butter and ground chia seeds well. Put it on toast, sandwiches, apples, or bananas.

“You don’t need chia water to get more chia seeds and fibre into your diet. Eat them however you actually enjoy them—and remember to drink enough water,” noted the gastroenterologist.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.



Dr Joseph Salhab is a gastroenterologist providing services in central Florida. He received his medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Bradenton Campus, and has been in practice for over a decade. He has expertise in treating gastroenteritis and upper GI endoscopy, among other conditions.