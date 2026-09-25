Colon cancer is increasingly being diagnosed in younger adults, often progressing silently before noticeable symptoms appear. Recognising subtle warning signs and seeking medical attention early can make a significant difference, while adopting healthy daily habits may help lower the risk.

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Also Read | Gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi shares 7 habits he changed at 34 that protect his overall health 10 years later

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist and hepatologist with 25 years of experience, who has trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford universities, has shared five daily habits that can reduce the risk of colon cancer. In an Instagram video shared on September 22, the gastroenterologist states, “After treating 1,000s of patients, this is what can actually lower your colorectal cancer risk.”

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Enjoy your coffee

{{^usCountry}} Coffee is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that may help protect the body against cellular damage and inflammation, which are linked to the development of certain cancers. Dr Sethi points out, “Coffee consumption has been associated with a lower risk of colorectal cancer in some studies. Coffee consumption has also been associated with a lower risk of death from all causes.” Get enough calcium {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Coffee is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that may help protect the body against cellular damage and inflammation, which are linked to the development of certain cancers. Dr Sethi points out, “Coffee consumption has been associated with a lower risk of colorectal cancer in some studies. Coffee consumption has also been associated with a lower risk of death from all causes.” Get enough calcium {{/usCountry}}

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Consuming calcium-rich foods may help reduce the risk of cancer by binding to harmful compounds in the gut, preventing them from irritating the lining of the colon. The gastroenterologist highlights, “Calcium-rich foods are associated with a lower risk of colorectal cancer. Think plain yoghurt, milk, or calcium-fortified foods.”

Limit processed meats

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Consuming processed meats daily may increase the risk of colon cancer. The World Health Organization (WHO) classifies processed meat as a Group 1 carcinogen, meaning there is sufficient evidence that it can cause cancer in humans. Dr Sethi explains, “Bacon, hot dogs, sausages, and deli meats are linked to a higher colorectal cancer risk. Choose minimally processed proteins more often.”

Eat more fibre-rich foods

Eating a diet rich in fibre not only supports digestion and gut health but also promotes bowel regularity, helps maintain stable blood sugar levels and may reduce the risk of colon cancer. Dr Sethi notes, “Higher intake of dietary fibere is associated with a lower colorectal cancer risk. Add beans, lentils, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds.”

Don’t wait for symptoms to get screened

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Preventive screenings can help detect abnormalities early, allowing for timely intervention and reducing the risk of disease progression. Regular check-ups become essential with age. The gastroenterologist highlights, “Early colorectal cancer can have no obvious warning signs. For average-risk adults, screening begins at age 45. Family history or other risk factors may mean starting earlier.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Saurabh Sethi is a California-based gastroenterologist with training from AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford and more than two decades of clinical experience. He became a social media content creator sharing insights on his area of expertise during the Covid-19 pandemic.

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