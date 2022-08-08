Genelia D'Souza drops weight loss journey video, shares she lost 4 kg in 6 weeks: 'Want fitness to be part of my life'

Actor Genelia D'Souza, who is married to Ritiesh Deshmukh, kickstarted her fitness journey six weeks ago, weighing 59.4 kgs. The star documented her good and bad days on social media and even motivated her followers to continue working towards their goals no matter the setbacks. Today, Genelia dropped another video to show her progress at the gym. She revealed that she lost 4.1 kg in six weeks and impressed netizens. Her post will inspire you to hit the grind.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, Genelia took to her Instagram page to share a video, featuring Riteish Deshmukh and John Abraham, documenting her achievements at the gym. The video shows the different exercise routines Genelia included in her training to lose 4kg in six weeks. According to the clip, Genelia began her training with 59.4 kg. By the second week, she weighed 58.2 kg. While in week three, she weighed 57.2 kg, in week four, she weighed 56.1 kg, 55.7 kg in week five, and 55.1 kg in week six. The post also showed Genelia doing cardio, weight training, and other forms of exercise to stay fit. Check it out here. (Also Read: Genelia D'Souza in ₹40k black silk saree gives classy update to wedding fashion, we are obsessed)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Genelia also penned a note talking about her future goals and how she wants to continue on this 'fitness journey'. Her caption said, "So 6 weeks done. And it was a great journey. From 59.4 kgs to 55.1kgs. I started with a lot of doubt, a lot of insecurity but today apart from reaching the goal I feel a lot more confident, disciplined, and a lot more structured as a person. I want fitness to be a part of my life, I want to not get disheartened every time I binge and I also want to be aware that there's a reason it's called cheat meals and not your regular diet."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I want to be able to talk, every time my scale shows a higher weight without feeling guilty about it and I want to also make it evident that, just weight in fitness, is not the only thing that matters but rather muscle development, agility, flexibility matters too," Genelia added.

In the end, Genelia wrote, "And hence I'm going to continue this journey, being as transparent as I can and bringing forward the good days and not so good days too. See you soon till then."

So, did Genelia's video motivate you to work hard for a healthy lifestyle?