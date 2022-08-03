Sania Mirza makes gym her new court as she loses 3 kg in just 6 workout sessions, Neha Dhupia reacts: Watch video

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza is on the journey to attain a fit physique and healthy lifestyle, and it seems no one can stop her. Sania is known for sharing snippets from her life with fans on social media, from pictures of her having a blast with her sister to spending precious hours with her son. Apart from these updates, she also posts videos of herself sweating it out at the gym, and they come packed with motivation. Even her recent workout clip will encourage you to hit the grind and be active.

On Tuesday, celebrity fitness trainer Yasir Khan dropped a video of Sania exercising at the gym and talked about the tennis player's progress. Her coach revealed that she has trained with him for six sessions, and her dedication is already showing results. Sania managed to lose two to three kg. (Also Read: Sara Ali Khan's 'fluid as water' movements in workout video is the motivation you need, fan says 'Respect her hard work')

Yasir revealed that he planned Sania's workout with a 'combination of strength, power, flexibility and conditioning', keeping in mind that she is an athlete. He also complimented Sania for being an ace at the gym and added that she comes to the gym with a mindset to smash her sessions and master the movements. Check out the clip below.

Yasir captioned Sania's workout clip, "Game, Set and Match! Six sessions in and Sania Mirza has already dropped 2-3 kg of her weight which she was struggling with. The gym is her new court where all the action happens, she is giving it her absolute best and working very hard towards her transformation."

The video begins with Sania doing half planks and working out with a Gym Ball, followed by Box Jumps, Leg Raises, Weighted Squats, Push Ups, Weight Training, and Plank variations. The tennis star wore a grey full-sleeved top and matching gym tights for the training.

The video got several likes and compliments from Sania's fans, including Neha Dhupia. She took to the comments section to praise the tennis star and wrote, "Wow! [fire emoji]." Another fan commented, "Such an inspiration."

Earlier, Sania had participated in the Plank Movement to thank the Indian Armed Forces for their service to the nation. Check out the post below.

So, did Sania Mirza inspire you to hit the gym?