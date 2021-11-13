Genelia D'Souza in 40k black silk saree gives classy update to wedding fashion, we are obsessed

Want to know how actor Genelia D'Souza manages to look good every single time? Well, the star has a simple mantra for nailing each look that she dons - it is as simple as 'dress up, show up, and never give up.' Well, we don't know if her mantra will work for you or not, but her latest look in an embroidered silk saree will surely liven up your wedding fashion wardrobe.

Recently, Genelia, who is married to Riteish Deshmukh, starred in a photoshoot for which she wore a gorgeous black hand-painted silk saree with a stunning embroidered blouse. She shared the photos on her Instagram page with the caption, "No matter how you feel Get up Dress up Show up N never give up."

The beautiful printed saree is from the shelves of modern heirloom and occasion wear label RI Ritu Kumar. If you wish to include Genelia's look in your wardrobe, we have all the details for you, including the price. Scroll ahead to find out more.

ALSO READ | Genelia D'Souza in ₹22k sooti saree shows how to style a traditional look

The six yards of elegance comes in a jet black shade adorned with rusty orange stripes all over. The silk ensemble also features broad multi-coloured painted borders on the pallu and the drape, adding a pop of colour to the look.

Genelia paired the silk saree with a half sleeve blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline, gold thread embroidery, mirror work, and multi-coloured patches. The elegant backless choli brought together with a dori combined a neo-ethnic touch to the chic look.

Keen on buying this look for attending your best friend's wedding ceremony? Called the Black Madhuhira Silk saree, the drape is worth ₹39,900.

The Black Madhuhira Silk saree. (ri.ritukumar.com)

Genelia accessorised her traditional look with minimal yet standout jewellery pieces. She wore black bangles, a silver nath, and statement chandelier drop earrings. Centre parted sleek bun, a dainty bindi, kohl-adorned eyes, mascara on the lashes, glossy nude lip shade, and glowing skin rounded off the glam.

What do you think of Genelia's gorgeous look?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter