Loved Genelia D’Souza's suspender pants at Bigg Boss OTT? Here's what they cost

The fashion trends of the 70s are back in full abundance during the post-lockdown times and Genelia D'Souza proved that suspenders with dressier outfits tend to be more classic as she appeared on Bigg Boss OTT. Marking the comeback of suspender pants, Genelia rocked a modern fashion and hippie look and we can't wait to recreate the independent and elegant style to look more sexy and slim.

Taking to her social media handle, Genelia shared a slew of pictures that hooked the fashion police instantly. While it is good to match the suspenders with footwear, Genelia opted for a blue vintage suspender and matched it with floral sequinned pants.

The pictures featured the Bollywood actor donning a white satin shirt that came with a collar, buttoned-down front and voluminous sleeves that narrowed on the wrists to give a sartorial look. Genelia teamed it with a pair of high waisted pants made of sheeted crepe fabric.

The white base pants sported floral prints in silver and indigo blue colour and were sequinned all over. Genelia held them up with indigo blue vintage suspenders.

Completing her attire with a pair of black heels, Genelia left her luscious brown tresses open in her signature mid-parted hairstyle. She accessorised her look with a pair of huge black funky floral earrings and finger rings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja.

Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, the diva amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with brown eyeliner streaks, brown eye shadow, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Genelia captioned the pictures, “Ethical is the new normal”, “The magic is in you, Use it” and “Act as if what you do makes a difference-IT DOES” sic.

The suspenders and pants are credited to Indian fashion designer Nikita Mhaisalkar’s eponymous luxury pret label that prides in luxuriously detailed hand embroidery, luxe rich textiles and focuses on practicality and movement even for the most visionary outfits. While the pair of pants that Genelia donned, originally costs ₹26,500 on her designer website, the suspenders are priced at ₹15,500.

Genelia D'Souza's pants from Nikita Mhaisalkar(nikitamhaisalkar.com)

Genelia D'Souza's suspenders from Nikita Mhaisalkar(nikitamhaisalkar.com)

Genelia D'Souza was styled by coustume designer and celebrity stylist Karishma Gulati Lunia.

