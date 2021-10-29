Genelia D’Souza, in a 45.5K kurta set, is spreading Diwali vibes

Genelia D’Souza is an absolute fashionista. The actor ensures to put fashion standards a lot higher than last time, with every post she makes on her Instagram profile. Be it rocking a traditional attire or sizzling in a Western ensemble, the actor can do both and more.

On Friday, Genelia D’Souza spread a whole lot of festive vibes on her Instagram profile with a picture of herself in an ethnic ensemble. Genelia is gearing up for Diwali and we have proof of it. The actor shared a set of pictures from one of her recent fashion photoshoots where she can be seen looking stunning in a traditional attire.

In the pictures, Genelia decked up in a moss green kurta set and spread all the festive vibes we need to kickstart the Diwali season. For this fashion photoshoot, Genelia played muse to fashion designer Vani Vats and dressed up in a gorgeous ensemble from her wardrobe. Genelia paired a moss green heavy mirror embroidered kurta with a satin dupatta with mirror embroidery and straight pants.

In one of the pictures, Genelia can be seen looking away from the camera, while another shot is of the actress all smiles with her dupatta flying in the air. “Sunshine mixed with a little hurricane,” she accompanied the picture with these words. Take a look:

“You got this,” she wrote with this picture of herself. +

The attire adorned by Genelia in the pictures is attributed to the designer house Vvani by Vani Vats. The outfit is priced at ₹45,500 in the designer’s official website. The outfit is priced at ₹45,500 in the designer’s official website.(www.vvanivats.com)

Genelia accessorised her look for the photoshoot with traditional silver and mirrored earrings from the house of Minerali Store. Assisted by hairstylist Seema Phadtare and makeup artist Neha Seehra, Genelia chose to wear her hair in a clean bun with a middle part. She opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire. In nude eyeshadow, eyeliner, a shade of nude lipstick, drawn eyebrows and a small red bindi, Genelia’s Diwali-ready look was complete.

