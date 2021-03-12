Genelia Deshmukh paints the town red in timeless co-ord set worth ₹18k, pics
- For an interview, Genelia Deshmukh wore a beautiful bright red co-ord set that was everything modern with hints of classic touches. She also showed us the right way to do minimal accessories with this look.
Do you know why we keep saying that a beautiful bright red attire is a must-have in every wardrobe? Well, today we will let Genelia Deshmukh tell you. Not long ago, the actor, for an interview, wore a gorgeous red-co-ord set and looked like a dream. The piece was timeless and highlight of the event. Every person looks great in red and all the Bollywood divas flaunting their perfect shade of the colour have been proving us right for the longest time now.
For the event, Genelia wore a timeless set whose silhouette flaunted the actor's curves. The draped top featured a plunging neckline, with beaded details in the front. The top also had gathered details adding more character to the piece. It was designed to be fitted to the waist and have a flowy vibe in the lower half with pleat details resulting in imparting an asymmetric hemline look. To add a classic touch, it had bishop sleeves. The crepe pants were fit and flare maintaining the classic vibe.
The mother-of-two chose only a pair of statement silver and diamond earrings for her accessories and let her outfit be the star of the night. For her glam, Genelia went with a matte finish and was seen with subtle black smokey eyes teamed with eyeliner, kohl-clad eyes, bronzed cheeks, a little bit of blush and a matte nude lipstick. She even left her middle-parted slightly wavy hair open. The producer had shared the images on Instagram with the caption, "Note to oneself- Be a good person, Just don’t try to prove it (sic)."
Let us tell you a little more about this classic piece. Genelia's outfit is by the homegrown brand Zwaan. To add it to your collection, you will have to spend ₹17,800. Yes, that is correct.
Genelia Deshmukh is married to actor Riteish Deshmukh. They tied the knot in February 2012 and have two children together.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Katrina Kaif blushes in pink sweater as she preaches simple way to being happy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Post Alexi McCammond's racist tweet outcry, Ulta Beauty pauses Teen Vogue ads
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ileana D'Cruz and Sophie Choudry show how to style bodysuits with casual demins
- Ileana D'Cruz and Sophie Choudry were snapped in Mumbai nailing the bodysuit with casual denims combo. While Ileana chose the black and blue colour combination, Sophie went for the classic white and blue look. We love both the attires, what do you think?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Samiksha Pednekar plays demure modern bride in sequinned Manish Malhotra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smarter dressing in store for Hugo Boss as lockdowns lift
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty is feeling pink in dabu print crop top and skirt worth ₹20k
- Shilpa Shetty recently shared images of herself wearing a beautiful pink and white dabu print crop top and skirt set. Since the shooting of her dance reality show began, the actor has been serving us some mind blowing sartorial moments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiara Advani's famous lime yellow athleisure set was a gift, has a special story
- Kiara Advani was recently snapped in Mumbai outside her dance class. It was her outfit that garnered a lot of attention. The actor took to her social media and revealed that the co-ord set is special to her because it was a gift from her dad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra wears accessories worth ₹2.6 lakh for casual stroll with Nick
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out on the streets of London for a casual stroll and turned it into a red carpet event. Both flaunted their high-end street style and we are in awe of them.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Genelia Deshmukh paints the town red in timeless co-ord set worth ₹18k, pics
- For an interview, Genelia Deshmukh wore a beautiful bright red co-ord set that was everything modern with hints of classic touches. She also showed us the right way to do minimal accessories with this look.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nora Fatehi and Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh show ways to nail airport looks
- Airports are no less than red carpet events where celebrities are often snapped, that is why they have to always be on their A-game and serve stunning airport looks. Recently, Nora Fatehi and everyone's favourite couple, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh showed us two separate ways to nail airport fashion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adidas bets we'll be wearing sweatpants forever, pandemic or not
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Louis Vuitton journeys to fashion antiquity at the Louvre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Looking for date night outfits? Janhvi Kapoor's bow mini dress is a chic pick
- For a promotional event, Janhvi Kapoor opted to wear a strapless bow mini dress and made our hearts skip a beat. The actor also taught us the right way to style a sequined look with minimal accessories.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone twins with Ranveer in tracksuit and bucket cap worth ₹15k
- Deepika Padukone recently posted a twerk-off clip with Ranveer Singh as she took part in the Buss It Challenge. The viral video had both the actors wearing tracksuits teamed with bucket caps and sneakers. This is one fun clip and their fans agree.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput's striped sequined saree is the modern twist to tradition we needed
- For a friend's wedding function in Delhi, Mira Rajput opted to wear a striped sequined saree. The multicoloured six-yards is the perfect combination of modern and traditional.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox