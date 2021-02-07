Genelia D’Souza's sensuous draping in gold cocktail gown stuns Riteish Deshmukh
- Blending glee and excitement of modern India, Genelia D’Souza recently stunned in an off-shoulder golden cocktail gown and Riteish Deshmukh joined the fan brigade to swoon over her smoking hot look at his mushy best
Among the plethora of Tinsel Town celebrities who attended the opening ceremony of Indian Pro Music League in Mumbai on Thursday evening, Genelia D’Souza grabbed the maximum spotlight for her ravishing look and even Riteish Deshmukh could not keep calm. The diva set the shutterbugs on frenzy as she blended glee and excitement of modern India in an off-shoulder golden cocktail gown and Riteish too joined the fan brigade to swoon over her smoking hot look in his mushy best.
Taking to her social media handle, Genelia shared a slew of pictures from her individual photoshoot and the Internet was set on fire in early February winters. The pictures featured her flaunting a sensuous draping in the golden cocktail gown that came with palatial embroidery and exquisite zardozi work.
Encapsulating the vibrancy of the vintage dress, Genelia exuded a swoon-worthy feminine energy in the amalgamation of Indian traditional embroideries and modern grandeur of exaggerated yet powerful dramatic silhouette. While the bustier sported heavy embroidery work, the skirt complemented in plain satin fabric that reached the floor.
Looking like a true embodiment of beauty with elegance, Genelia accessorised her look with a finger ring and a pair of precious stones-studded earrings from Amrapali Jewels. Leaving her tresses open in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Genelia wore a dab of nude lip gloss that matched the bronze tint of her eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes with eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, filled-in eyebrows and highlighted cheeks to amp up the glam quotient.
Striking sultry poses for the camera, Genelia captioned the pictures, ““Gold cannot be pure and people cannot be perfect” (sic)” and “Leave a little sparkle wherever you go.. (sic).” Quick to comment, Riteish gushed, “How beautiful are you - who ever marries you is the luckiest guy in the world (sic).”
Genelia’s golden gown is credited to Indian fashion designers Shantanu and Nikhil who are known for their drapes and ability to put subtle India on contemporary fashion with their luxury collections. The diva was styled by celebrity fashion stylists at Who Wore What When.
