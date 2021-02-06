Genelia D’Souza shares adorable video with sons Rahyl and Riaan. It has a Sushant Singh Rajput connection
Genelia D’Souza posted a cute video with her sons, Rahyl and Riaan, along with a heartfelt note about motherhood. The clip also had a connection to the late Sushant Singh Rajput. The trio was lip-syncing to the song Main Tera Boyfriend from his film, Raabta.
In her Instagram post, Genelia wrote, “Being a Mum is that one time that you realise, you effortlessly, whole heartedly and repeatedly put someone above you but in the process, you also realise that you are the only person they put on the pedestal in their lives…”
“Kids are just that… Forgiving to every mood, wanting you 24/7 and believing their Mom is right (While every mom questions themselves whether they are doing the right thing),” she added.
Genelia said that though she makes mistakes sometimes, she has Rahyl and Riaan’s best interests at heart. She also gave a shout-out to other mothers, urging them to never feel like they are not good enough.
“I know as a Mum, I’m not Perfect, I’m not the best, I falter, I fall but where my kids are concerned no one can want better for them, than me… So to all Moms - You are the Best and don’t let anyone make you feel otherwise,” she wrote.
Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan says she was ‘nervous and jittery’ when pregnant with Taimur, is ‘not going berserk’ this time
Genelia and her husband, Riteish Deshmukh, celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on Wednesday. She surprised him with a romantic dinner and flew in a chef from Delhi for the occasion.
Genelia, whose last major Bollywood release was Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya in 2012, recently told Hindustan Times that she was looking to make a comeback. “When I decided to settle down I was very clear that I want to spend time with Riteish and I wanted to have my children and be around when they need me. I think now my kids are somewhat settled in their space. So I’m looking at restarting. There are so many opportunities at the moment. I’m really excited to see the kind of content we’re making,” she said.
