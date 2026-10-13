Getting 7 to 9 hours of sleep but still feeling exhausted? Pulmonologist Dr Shivani Swami on what your body could be telling you

Getting eight hours of sleep but still waking up tired? You may be spending enough time in bed, but are you getting the quality of sleep your body needs? In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shivani Swami, Additional Director, Pulmonology, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, sheds light on why you may not feel refreshed after a full night's sleep and what you should watch out for. (Also read: Skin rashes in children: Paediatrician explains common causes, warning signs and when parents should worry )

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“Sleep is not just about the number of hours we spend in bed; it is about how effectively the body and brain recover during that time. If someone consistently wakes up feeling tired despite getting seven to nine hours of sleep, it is important to understand what may be disrupting their rest,” explains Dr Swami.

Why some people wake up tired despite sleeping for eight hours

"Getting seven to nine hours of sleep does not necessarily mean that your sleep is restorative. If your sleep is repeatedly interrupted, your body may not progress through its normal sleep cycles adequately. You may not even remember waking up during the night, yet you could experience fatigue, daytime sleepiness, difficulty concentrating or morning headaches," explains Dr Swami.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the pulmonology expert, persistent morning fatigue should not automatically be dismissed as the result of a busy schedule or inadequate rest. It is important to assess whether sleep is being disrupted by breathing difficulties, frequent awakenings or another underlying health condition. What is obstructive sleep apnoea, and what are its warning signs? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the pulmonology expert, persistent morning fatigue should not automatically be dismissed as the result of a busy schedule or inadequate rest. It is important to assess whether sleep is being disrupted by breathing difficulties, frequent awakenings or another underlying health condition. What is obstructive sleep apnoea, and what are its warning signs? {{/usCountry}}

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Obstructive sleep apnoea occurs when the upper airway repeatedly becomes partially or completely blocked during sleep. "Loud and persistent snoring, pauses in breathing noticed by a family member, gasping or choking during sleep, and excessive sleepiness during the day are important warning signs that should not be ignored," says Dr Swami.

While sleep apnoea is more common among people who are overweight, it can also affect individuals with a normal body weight. Therefore, a person's weight alone cannot rule out the condition.

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"If you consistently wake up feeling unrefreshed, particularly when accompanied by loud snoring or breathing pauses during sleep, it is important to seek medical evaluation rather than treating the problem as ordinary tiredness," she adds.

Feeling unrefreshed despite enough time in bed may reflect interrupted sleep or an underlying health issue.

What other factors can affect sleep quality?

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Sleep-related breathing disorders are not the only reason someone may feel exhausted after a full night's sleep. Lifestyle habits, mental health concerns and other medical conditions can also contribute to poor-quality sleep.

Going to bed and waking up at inconsistent times, using electronic devices late at night, consuming caffeine towards the end of the day and drinking alcohol can interfere with sleep patterns. Depression, anxiety and frequent night-time awakenings may further affect the body's ability to obtain restorative rest.

"Sleep quality can be influenced by several factors, including irregular sleep schedules, late-day caffeine consumption, psychological stress and conditions that disturb breathing. Chronic nasal congestion, asthma and other respiratory disorders may also interfere with comfortable sleep. In some individuals, restless legs syndrome or other sleep disorders may be responsible," explains Dr Swami.

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She emphasises that identifying the specific factor affecting sleep is essential, particularly when symptoms persist despite changes to daily routines.

Could persistent fatigue indicate another health problem?

Although inadequate or disrupted sleep is an important consideration, ongoing fatigue can sometimes be associated with conditions unrelated to sleep itself.

"Persistent tiredness needs to be evaluated in the context of a person's medical history, associated symptoms, medications and sleep patterns. Conditions such as anaemia, thyroid disorders, nutritional deficiencies and certain metabolic problems can also contribute to fatigue," says Dr Swami.

A medical assessment can help determine whether the problem stems from a sleep disorder, an underlying health condition, medication-related effects or a combination of factors. Depending on the symptoms, a doctor may recommend blood tests, a sleep study or other investigations.

What can you do to improve sleep quality?

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Maintaining consistent sleep habits is a useful starting point for improving rest. Going to bed and waking up at roughly the same time every day can help regulate the body's sleep-wake rhythm. Limiting caffeine later in the day, reducing late-night screen use and keeping the bedroom quiet, comfortable and conducive to sleep may also help.

"Do not ignore persistent fatigue simply because you are spending enough hours in bed. If you wake up feeling unrefreshed most mornings despite getting seven to nine hours of sleep, or if you experience loud snoring, witnessed pauses in breathing, gasping or choking during sleep, or excessive daytime sleepiness, consult a doctor," advises Dr Swami.

Dr Shivani Swami is a pulmonologist with over 16 years of clinical experience, specialising in pulmonology, sleep medicine, and allergy and immunology. She holds an MD, along with international fellowships including FCCP (USA) and Fellowship in Interventional Pulmonology (UK).

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.