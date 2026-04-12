...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Getting tanned despite using sunscreen? Dermatologist shares 5 mistakes to avoid

If you feel you are getting a shade darker despite using sunscreen daily, you may be making some mistakes that could be reducing the efficiency of sunscreen. 

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 02:49 pm IST
By Adrija Dey
Advertisement

cThe rule of applying sunscreen is set in stone. There's no compromise, and seeking any elbow room is a sure shot deal-breaker for your skin's health. So, you faithfully apply sunscreen to protect your skin barrier from the sun's harmful UV rays.ALSO READ: Most people use sunscreen wrong. Are you one of them? Ladakh to Delhi, here are skincare tips for different altitudesBut you still observe signs of tanning, like a prominent darkening of your skin tone, causing a striking mismatch with the skin areas that stay covered. Naturally, it draws concerns. After all, it is a common assumption that sunscreen also protects against tanning. Some sunscreen products literally promise that, on their packaging and even in their ads. But how much truth is there to this? Is there an oversight on your part, or are we collectively overestimating sunscreen's capacity?

If you are tanning despite applying sunscreen, then you must be doing something wrong!(Picture credit: Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shweta Rana, senior consultant dermatologist at V6 clinics, explained why tanning may occur despite sunscreen application.

Why do you get tanned despite sunscreen?

The dermatologist asserted that the reality is much more nuanced and involves a combination of various factors. Here are some of the factors that influence tanning:

1. Sunscreen does not block 100 per cent of UV rays

Sunscreen is seen as a saviour, but it does not offer complete and absolute protection. This makes you see sunscreen more realistically and not a superhero-maker concoction.

“Sunscreen doesn’t block 100 percent of UV rays. Most sunscreens protect primarily against UVB rays (which cause sunburn), but UVA rays, responsible for tanning and deeper skin damage, can still penetrate if the formulation isn’t broad-spectrum. Even broad-spectrum sunscreens typically filter, not completely block, these rays.” Dr Rana said.

Unlike the other steps in your skincare, sunscreen is definitely not a one-and-done step. Dr Rana told us that sunscreen has a tendency to wear off when you are outdoors because of sweat, water exposure, and natural skin oils. How often should you reapply then? She suggested, “If you’re outdoors, it should be reapplied every two to three hours.” It is a common mistake.

4. Inappropriate timing

Yes, every last detail in your sunscreen application step matters in determining how efficient the protective shield will be later in the day. Another common mistake that many make is with timing. But it is really simple, and does not require any Nolan Inception-level time calculation.

Applying sunscreen right before stepping out doesn’t give it enough time to form an effective barrier,” the dermatologist explained, advising instead that it can be applied 15-20 minutes before sun exposure. This means you need to wait, be patient and let the sunscreen sink into the skin, instead of abruptly rushing through the process at the last minute.

5. Prolonged sun exposure

Sunscreen sure does a lot of work for you, but it is unfair to expect it to have supernatural powers and protect your skin all day without fail. The dermatologist pointed out that the duration of sun exposure is equally important. Spending extended time in very strong sunlight can increase UV exposure and ‘overwhelm’ even high-SPF sunscreen. Dr Rana identified the hours between 10 AM and 4 PM as a time when sunlight is at its most intense during summer months.

Carry an umbrella with you to avoid getting tanned. (Picture credit: Freepik)

How to prevent tanning?

Here are some of the efficient dermat-approved tips to prevent tanning this summer:

1. Start by choosing a broad-spectrum sunscreen

  • Go for at least SPF 30 or higher.
  • Look for formulations that specifically mention protection against both UVA and UVB rays.

2. Be generous with the application

  • Cover all exposed areas, including often-missed spots like the ears, neck, and hands.
  • Don’t forget to reapply regularly, especially if you’re sweating or swimming.

3. Layering protection is important

  • Use physical barriers like hats, sunglasses, and umbrellas.
  • Wearing full-sleeve clothing made from tightly woven fabrics can significantly reduce sun exposure.

4. Try to limit direct sun exposure during peak hours.

  • If stepping out is unavoidable, seek shade whenever possible.

4. Consider incorporating antioxidants in skincare routine

  • Add antioxidants like vitamin C.
  • Can help combat free radical damage caused by UV exposure.

In the end, the doctor shared an important piece of advice: “Sunscreen is essential, but it works best when combined with the right habits,” which implies that sun protection is a multi-layered approach, not just with sunscreen.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adrija Dey

Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.

sunscreen
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Getting tanned despite using sunscreen? Dermatologist shares 5 mistakes to avoid
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.