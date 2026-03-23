Beauty expert Blossom Kochhar warns 'dupatta cannot replace sunscreen', shares hacks to protect skin from sun damage

As temperatures soar, many commuters rely on a traditional shield against the heat: the dupatta. However, beauty expert Blossom Kochhar, chairperson of the Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies, warns that this common habit provides a false sense of security. Also read | Beauty expert Blossom Kochhar shares top 5 tips for glowing skin Blossom Kochhar says a dupatta doesn't protect skin from sun damage; use broad-spectrum mineral sunscreen instead. (Pic on right: Freepik)

"While it (using dupatta as shield) may offer relief from heat, dust, and pollution, it is important to recognise that this practice does not provide adequate protection against sun damage," she said in an interview with HT Lifestyle, adding, "Effective sun care goes beyond physical covering and requires scientifically proven measures to truly safeguard the skin."

The invisible threat of UV radiation According to Blossom Kochhar, the primary danger lies in what we cannot see. She explained that sun exposure involves invisible ultraviolet (UV) radiation that impacts the skin at multiple levels. She explained, "UVA rays penetrate deeper into the skin and are responsible for premature ageing, fine lines, wrinkles, and pigmentation. UVB rays affect the surface layer, leading to sunburn, redness, and inflammation."

She further cautioned that being indoors or under clouds offers little respite: "What is often overlooked is that these rays are present even on cloudy days and can pass through glass, fabrics, and reflective surfaces. This means your skin remains vulnerable even when you think you are protected."

The limitation of lightweight fabrics While a scarf might feel cool, Blossom pointed out that most summer wardrobes are ill-equipped to protect against radiation. "While a dupatta provides shade, it does not function as a reliable UV barrier," she said, adding, "Most summer fabrics, such as cotton, chiffon, and georgette, are lightweight and breathable, which also makes them ineffective at blocking ultraviolet radiation. In simple terms, a dupatta offers comfort, but not complete protection."

She identified several critical flaws in relying solely on fabric:

● UV transparency: rays pass easily through thin or loosely woven fabrics.

● Inconsistency: fabric does not provide uniform protection across the face.

● Movement: materials shift, exposing patches of skin.

● Gaps in coverage: Areas like the neck, ears, and hands often remain entirely unprotected.