Beauty expert Blossom Kochhar warns 'dupatta cannot replace sunscreen', shares hacks to protect skin from sun damage
Dupatta isn't enough to protect your skin from sun damage as UV rays can pass through fabrics, causing premature ageing and skin issues, Blossom Kochhar says.
As temperatures soar, many commuters rely on a traditional shield against the heat: the dupatta. However, beauty expert Blossom Kochhar, chairperson of the Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies, warns that this common habit provides a false sense of security. Also read | Beauty expert Blossom Kochhar shares top 5 tips for glowing skin
"While it (using dupatta as shield) may offer relief from heat, dust, and pollution, it is important to recognise that this practice does not provide adequate protection against sun damage," she said in an interview with HT Lifestyle, adding, "Effective sun care goes beyond physical covering and requires scientifically proven measures to truly safeguard the skin."
The invisible threat of UV radiation
According to Blossom Kochhar, the primary danger lies in what we cannot see. She explained that sun exposure involves invisible ultraviolet (UV) radiation that impacts the skin at multiple levels. She explained, "UVA rays penetrate deeper into the skin and are responsible for premature ageing, fine lines, wrinkles, and pigmentation. UVB rays affect the surface layer, leading to sunburn, redness, and inflammation."
She further cautioned that being indoors or under clouds offers little respite: "What is often overlooked is that these rays are present even on cloudy days and can pass through glass, fabrics, and reflective surfaces. This means your skin remains vulnerable even when you think you are protected."
The limitation of lightweight fabrics
While a scarf might feel cool, Blossom pointed out that most summer wardrobes are ill-equipped to protect against radiation. "While a dupatta provides shade, it does not function as a reliable UV barrier," she said, adding, "Most summer fabrics, such as cotton, chiffon, and georgette, are lightweight and breathable, which also makes them ineffective at blocking ultraviolet radiation. In simple terms, a dupatta offers comfort, but not complete protection."
She identified several critical flaws in relying solely on fabric:
● UV transparency: rays pass easily through thin or loosely woven fabrics.
● Inconsistency: fabric does not provide uniform protection across the face.
● Movement: materials shift, exposing patches of skin.
● Gaps in coverage: Areas like the neck, ears, and hands often remain entirely unprotected.
The case for mineral sunscreen
"The most effective way to protect the skin is by using a broad-spectrum sunscreen that shields against both UVA and UVB rays," Blossom advised. She specifically recommended mineral sunscreens formulated with non-nano zinc oxide, calling them 'among the safest and most reliable choices, especially in Indian climatic conditions'. Also read | Dermatologist calls sunscreen a ‘lifelong investment,’ shares how to choose and apply it correctly for healthy skin
According to her, unlike chemical filters, which absorb radiation, mineral filters form a physical barrier. Blossom highlighted that non-nano zinc oxide 'remains on the surface of the skin, reducing absorption concerns' and 'provides instant protection upon application'. She added that these formulas are 'stable under high heat and less likely to irritate the skin', making them ideal for tropical environments.
Expert tips for maximum efficacy
To move beyond 'temporary relief', Blossom highlighted that 'consistency in application is key to preventing long-term damage'.
She shared a strict protocol for those spending time outdoors:
● Pre-application: "Apply 15–20 minutes before stepping outdoors."
● Coverage: "Use a sufficient amount to cover all exposed areas... do not miss areas like ears, neck, hands, and hairline."
● Maintenance: "Reapply every 2–3 hours, especially when outdoors or sweating."
Blossom advocated for a holistic approach, sharing that 'sunscreen works best when combined with protective lifestyle choices'.
Here is what she suggested:
● Wear wide-brimmed hats
● Use UV-protective sunglasses
● Avoid direct sun exposure during peak hours (11 am – 3 pm)
● Combine sunscreen with protective clothing.
She concluded: "While a dupatta may provide temporary relief from heat, it cannot replace proper sun protection. Because when it comes to sun care, shade may comfort, but only the right protection truly protects."
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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