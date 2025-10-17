Beauty expert Blossom Kochhar shares top 5 tips for glowing skin on Diwali: Natural ingredients like banana, almond oil

Want to stay natural and look your best this Diwali without cosmetic procedures? To make sure all eyes are on you this Diwali, you can take some steps to ensure you have a flawless face. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, beauty expert with over three decades of experience, Blossom Kochhar, chairperson of Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies, shared her five-step aromatherapy skincare ritual for Diwali. Also read | Skin looking dull before Diwali? Delhi cosmetologist shares festive season guide for glowing skin and radiant hair To achieve a radiant glow for Diwali, consider these natural skincare rituals suggested by beauty expert Blossom Kochhar. (Pic on right made using Gemini AI)

She said, “Amidst the whirlwind of Diwali preparations, shopping, late nights, sweets, and celebrations, your skin often takes a backseat. This year, let your natural glow shine through with the magic of aromatherapy. Using essential oils and botanical ingredients, you can achieve radiant, healthy skin that feels as luminous as the diyas lighting your home.”

Here's Blossom Kochhar's complete aromatherapy-inspired skincare ritual, which can help your skin rejuvenate, detoxify, and glow naturally this Diwali:

Step 1: Cleanse with care

“Festive weather transitions and pollution can make your skin more sensitive. Start your skincare with a gentle, soap-free cleanser enriched with natural ingredients and essential oils. Look for cleansers that purify without stripping your skin's natural oils. Ingredients such as aloe vera, mint, and turmeric offer both cleansing and healing benefits,” Blossom said.

Step 2: Tone with floral waters

According to her, toning helps restore the skin's pH balance, tighten pores, and refresh the skin.

● For standard, dry, and sensitive skin, mix 10 drops of Rose essential oil in 100 ml of rose water.

● For oily skin, replace rose water with witch hazel and add tea tree essential oil for its antibacterial properties.

● Use a cotton pad to sweep the toner across your face or spritz it directly for an instant cooling effect.

Step 3: Exfoliate to renew

“Aromatherapy exfoliants gently polish away dead skin cells while stimulating circulation and promoting cell renewal,” Blossom said. According to her, choose your blend according to your skin type:

● Oily skin: Mix 1 teaspoon fuller’s earth, 1 teaspoon orange peel powder, and 1 teaspoon sandalwood powder with 2 drops of tea tree oil and rose water to make a thick paste. Massage gently and rinse off for clear, matte skin.

● Dry skin: Blend 1 teaspoon of oatmeal, 1 teaspoon of fresh cream, 1 crushed almond, and 2 drops of sandalwood essential oil. This creamy exfoliator nourishes and hydrates while removing dullness.

● Combination or mature skin: Mix one tablespoon of cream with 1 teaspoon of granular coffee powder. Add 1 drop rose essential oil for combination skin or 1 drop jasmine essential oil for mature skin. Massage gently for a radiant, even tone.

Step 4: Mask your way to glow

Blossom said that face packs deeply nourish the skin, locking in moisture and nutrients, so, choose your ideal festive glow pack:

● Oily skin: Blend 1 teaspoon kaolin clay, yoghurt, cucumber pulp, and 2 drops lemon essential oil. Apply for 20 minutes and rinse off for a fresh, oil-free glow.

● Dry skin: Mash ½ banana with 1 tablespoon of milk powder, ½ teaspoon of honey, yogurt, and 2 drops of lavender essential oil. This creamy mask replenishes lost moisture and restores suppleness.

● Mature skin: Combine 1 tablespoon papaya pulp, 1 teaspoon milk powder, 1 teaspoon honey, and 2 drops of geranium essential oil. This rejuvenating blend helps boost elasticity and reduce the appearance of fine lines.

Step 5: Moisturise and repair overnight

She said that end your ritual with nourishing skin oils that work their magic while you sleep.

● Oily skin: Mix 1 teaspoon of jojoba oil with 2 drops of tea tree oil and 1 drop of lemon essential oil to control sebum and prevent breakouts.

● Dry skin: Blend 1 tablespoon of almond oil, 1 teaspoon of castor oil, 3 drops of sandalwood, and 1 drop of geranium essential oil for deep hydration.

● Mature skin: For firming and repair, combine 1 tablespoon of almond oil, 1 teaspoon of castor oil, 1 drop of jasmine essential oil, and 2 drops of patchouli essential oil.

● Normal or combination skin: Use 1 teaspoon almond oil with 2 drops rose essential oil for balanced nourishment. Gently massage a few drops into your skin before bedtime, and wake up to a visibly radiant, rejuvenated skin.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition