Want natural glow on your skin? Dermatologist says add these 8 foods to your diet

The journey to healthy, glowing skin begins with what's on your plate. More than topical skincare, it's your diet that plays the most crucial role in nourishing and enhancing skin health from within. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ruben Bhasin Passi, consultant, dermatologist, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, said, "Although skincare products matter, what you consume is a significant factor in feeding your skin and making it glow." The journey to healthy radiant skin starts at your food plate.(Shutterstock)

The dermatologist further shared a list of food items that can help you get healthy, glowing and radiant skin:

1. Fatty fish (salmon, mackerel, sardines)

Packed with omega-3 fatty acids, these fish make your skin soft, moisturised, and inflammation-free. Omega-3s keep the lipid barrier of the skin intact so that the skin isn't dry or irritated.

2. Avocados

Full of healthy fats, vitamin E, and vitamin C, avocados shield your skin against oxidative stress and allow it to hold onto moisture. They aid in collagen synthesis, keeping the skin firm.

3. Berries (blueberries, strawberries, raspberries)

Berries are packed with antioxidants such as vitamin C, which combats free radicals and stimulates collagen. They also smooth out skin tone and minimize sun damage.

4. Nuts and seeds (almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, chia seeds)

These contain vitamin E, zinc, and beneficial fats. Vitamin E provides a natural protection against UV damage, and zinc supports skin healing and inflammation reduction.

5. Sweet potatoes

Rich in beta-carotene, sweet potatoes protect skin from sun damage and imbue it with a natural warm glow. Your body also converts beta-carotene into vitamin A, which promotes healthy cell turnover.

6. Leafy greens (spinach, kale, fenugreek leaves)

Packed with vitamins A, C, and K, leafy greens cleanse your skin, stimulate healing, and make it more elastic. Their chlorophyll content also minimizes breakouts and redness.

7. Tomatoes

Rich in lycopene, tomatoes shield the skin from sun damage and enhance smoothness. Cooking them in a small amount of olive oil increases lycopene absorption.

8. Green tea

Packed with polyphenols, green tea reduces inflammation, prevents acne, and slows ageing signs. It also aids skin hydration.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.