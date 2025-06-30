Most people use sunscreen wrong. Are you one of them? Ladakh to Delhi, here are skincare tips for different altitudes

Sun protection should be multi-faceted or so health experts insist as clothing, hats, sunglasses, shade-seeking and avoiding the bare sun when possible, all will help you to decrease UV damage. Some awareness will bring informed choices to your protection, especially in environments where UV exposure is naturally higher. Your sunscreen might be lying to you and putting your skin at risk.(Image by Unsplash)

Most people are still choosing the wrong sunscreen in 2025

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Neha S Arora, Co-Founder of Ningen, shared, “The residents of higher altitudes, Leh, Ladakh and certain areas of Himachal Pradesh were inhaling UV radiation of a significantly higher strength. In high altitude areas, the clean air does not filter UV radiation effectively and residents would therefore experience skin issues, like the ageing process, notably earlier in life - wrinkles, thinning skin, etc.”

She revealed, “While residents of polluted cities like Delhi may receive slightly less UV radiation exposure because of smog, this is not considered a protective shield. Sunscreen would still be critically important but some are contemplating whether to use sunscreen at all, or whether sunscreen can itself prove a false sense of protection.”

The right sunscreen can effectively protect your skin from UV rays.(Adobe Stock)

One of the most troubling issues relates to deceptive SPF (Sun Protection Factor) labeling. Dr Neha S Arora explained, “Many sunscreens on the market do not provide the actual SPF that is published on the product label. This creates a false sense of security for the user who thinks they are completely protected, while they are exposed to damaging UV (ultraviolet) rays. Since they have the false sense of protection people neglect other protection techniques, such as reapplying the sunscreen, wearing clothes, or going under roof.”

What your sunscreen label isn’t telling you

There are a few common misunderstandings that fuel the false sense of sun protection. Dr Neha S Arora elaborated, “For example, many people believe sunscreen is only necessary on sunny days, or at least on sunny days, however, up to 80% of UV rays can get through the clouds which also means that sun protection is required even on cloudy days. Another common myth is that high SPF values do not require reapplication. Regardless of SPF, sunscreen must be reapplied every two hours, or more frequently, if you sweat or swim.”

SPF is your best friend: You cannot skip the sunscreen at any time. Even in the flight you need it. Use an SPF of more than 30+++. Reapply every 3-4 hours.(Pexels)

Concerns of chemical ingredients in sunscreens are also now becoming more significant. Dr Neha S Arora highlighted, “Some formulations contain individual chemicals like oxybenzone and octinoxate but it's also the risk of chemical ingredients and resulting problematic hormone disruption through immersion in the body and the environment. It is unclear what the longer-term health effects can be. Mineral compositions are becoming more of a trend with sun-protective purposes specifically with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide.”

She added, “These are topical and sit on the outermost extensibility barrier of the skin, reflecting UV rays. They are used less frequently because they are more expensive, or may leave a physical white cast, resulting in lower popularity, even though they are accepted to be safer. Another important emphasis is only focusing on SPF which really only indicates protection from UVB rays that cause sunburn but does not measure UVA rays that cause aging and penetrate deeper into the skin. Therefore, it is important to choose sunscreens that say “broad-spectrum” and protect against both UVA and UVB.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.