Getting the ‘pins and needles’ feeling in your hands? Neurologist shares 3 early signs of nerve damage

Understanding the early warning signs of any extensive physiological damage is important, as it allows for early detection, timely diagnosis and better treatment outcomes.

Tingling in fingers is a big warning sign!(Picture credit: Freepik)

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Nerves play a very crucial role in the body, transmitting signals between the brain, spinal cord, and the rest of the body. However, when there is any damage, various sensory and physical symptoms may appear. If these are not addressed and are left untreated, the condition may progress and worsen over time.ALSO READ: Neurologist shares what to eat for stronger gut brain axis: From yoghurt, walnuts, turmeric to dark chocolate

For better clarity, we asked Dr Neha Pandita, senior consultant neurologist and unit head, clinical lead- Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders at Fortis Hospital in Noida, about the signs one should pay close attention to regarding nerve damage and when to consult a doctor.

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{{^usCountry}} The neurologist described that the early signs should not be overlooked, “Our body has a remarkable way of signalling when something is not quite right. Often, these signals begin subtly, with an occasional tingling in the hands, a patch of numbness in the feet, or a persistent sense of fatigue that does not seem to go away.” Dr Pandita further shared that underlying nerve damage is a condition medically referred to as peripheral neuropathy. Early signs of nerve damage {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The neurologist described that the early signs should not be overlooked, “Our body has a remarkable way of signalling when something is not quite right. Often, these signals begin subtly, with an occasional tingling in the hands, a patch of numbness in the feet, or a persistent sense of fatigue that does not seem to go away.” Dr Pandita further shared that underlying nerve damage is a condition medically referred to as peripheral neuropathy. Early signs of nerve damage {{/usCountry}}

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Besides the obvious signs like numbness and tingling. fatigue is one of the lesser known signs of nerve damage. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

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Early nerve damage develops quietly, with symptoms so subtle that they are easy to overlook. However, changes in sensation and energy levels are your body's way of telling you that nerve function is disrupted. If these are detected and diagnosed early, better outcomes can be expected.

The neurologist described three classic signs, from the first red flag one, to the most obvious and the often overlooked one:

1. Tingling: The first red flag

Often, the sensation is described as a ‘pins and needles’ sensation.

Tingling is one of the earliest and most common indicators of nerve involvement.

Typically starts in the extremities, fingers, toes, hands, or feet and may come and go initially.

While temporary tingling can occur due to something as simple as sitting in one position for too long, persistent or recurring sensations may signal nerve irritation or damage.

2. Numbness: Obvious red flag

Numbness is another early symptom that shouldn’t be overlooked.

It may feel like a reduced ability to sense touch, temperature, or pain.

Over time, numbness can progress, making it difficult to detect injuries, especially in the feet.

This is particularly concerning for individuals with conditions like diabetes, where unnoticed wounds can lead to complications.

3. Fatigue: Overlooked symptom

Fatigue is often underestimated as a symptom of nerve damage.

When nerves are not functioning optimally, even routine tasks can feel exhausting.

This type of fatigue is not just physical but can also be mental, as the body works harder to compensate for impaired nerve signals.

When persistent fatigue is accompanied by other symptoms like tingling or numbness, it warrants closer attention.

What causes nerve damage?

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Nerve damage can be the result of many different issues which gradually impact the way nerves function in the body. While some are well-known, others develop silently. The neurologist revealed that nerve damage can be traced back to several factors. Here are some of them:

Diabetes is one of the leading causes globally

Vitamin deficiencies (especially B vitamins)

Prolonged alcohol consumption

Certain infections

Autoimmune disorders

Even some medications can affect nerve health

In some cases, repetitive stress or injury can also lead to localised nerve damage.

In the end, the neurologist advocated seeking medical help if tingling, numbness, or unexplained fatigue occur. She further emphasised early detection's importance, as it helps to slow progression, manage symptoms, and even reverse them. Otherwise, if left untreated, there is a risk of chronic pain, muscle weakness or loss of coordination.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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