Getting the ‘pins and needles’ feeling in your hands? Neurologist shares 3 early signs of nerve damage
Nerve damage usually begins quietly. Early detection is crucial for its treatment and outcome. Learn from a neurologist on how to identify.
Understanding the early warning signs of any extensive physiological damage is important, as it allows for early detection, timely diagnosis and better treatment outcomes.
Nerves play a very crucial role in the body, transmitting signals between the brain, spinal cord, and the rest of the body. However, when there is any damage, various sensory and physical symptoms may appear. If these are not addressed and are left untreated, the condition may progress and worsen over time.ALSO READ: Neurologist shares what to eat for stronger gut brain axis: From yoghurt, walnuts, turmeric to dark chocolate
For better clarity, we asked Dr Neha Pandita, senior consultant neurologist and unit head, clinical lead- Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders at Fortis Hospital in Noida, about the signs one should pay close attention to regarding nerve damage and when to consult a doctor.
The neurologist described that the early signs should not be overlooked, “Our body has a remarkable way of signalling when something is not quite right. Often, these signals begin subtly, with an occasional tingling in the hands, a patch of numbness in the feet, or a persistent sense of fatigue that does not seem to go away.” Dr Pandita further shared that underlying nerve damage is a condition medically referred to as peripheral neuropathy.
Early signs of nerve damage{{/usCountry}}
The neurologist described that the early signs should not be overlooked, “Our body has a remarkable way of signalling when something is not quite right. Often, these signals begin subtly, with an occasional tingling in the hands, a patch of numbness in the feet, or a persistent sense of fatigue that does not seem to go away.” Dr Pandita further shared that underlying nerve damage is a condition medically referred to as peripheral neuropathy.
Early signs of nerve damage{{/usCountry}}
Early nerve damage develops quietly, with symptoms so subtle that they are easy to overlook. However, changes in sensation and energy levels are your body's way of telling you that nerve function is disrupted. If these are detected and diagnosed early, better outcomes can be expected.
The neurologist described three classic signs, from the first red flag one, to the most obvious and the often overlooked one:
1. Tingling: The first red flag
- Often, the sensation is described as a ‘pins and needles’ sensation.
- Tingling is one of the earliest and most common indicators of nerve involvement.
- Typically starts in the extremities, fingers, toes, hands, or feet and may come and go initially.
- While temporary tingling can occur due to something as simple as sitting in one position for too long, persistent or recurring sensations may signal nerve irritation or damage.
2. Numbness: Obvious red flag
- Numbness is another early symptom that shouldn’t be overlooked.
- It may feel like a reduced ability to sense touch, temperature, or pain.
- Over time, numbness can progress, making it difficult to detect injuries, especially in the feet.
- This is particularly concerning for individuals with conditions like diabetes, where unnoticed wounds can lead to complications.
3. Fatigue: Overlooked symptom
- Fatigue is often underestimated as a symptom of nerve damage.
- When nerves are not functioning optimally, even routine tasks can feel exhausting.
- This type of fatigue is not just physical but can also be mental, as the body works harder to compensate for impaired nerve signals.
- When persistent fatigue is accompanied by other symptoms like tingling or numbness, it warrants closer attention.
What causes nerve damage?
Nerve damage can be the result of many different issues which gradually impact the way nerves function in the body. While some are well-known, others develop silently. The neurologist revealed that nerve damage can be traced back to several factors. Here are some of them:
- Diabetes is one of the leading causes globally
- Vitamin deficiencies (especially B vitamins)
- Prolonged alcohol consumption
- Certain infections
- Autoimmune disorders
- Even some medications can affect nerve health
- In some cases, repetitive stress or injury can also lead to localised nerve damage.
In the end, the neurologist advocated seeking medical help if tingling, numbness, or unexplained fatigue occur. She further emphasised early detection's importance, as it helps to slow progression, manage symptoms, and even reverse them. Otherwise, if left untreated, there is a risk of chronic pain, muscle weakness or loss of coordination.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
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