Green peas benefits: 4 reasons to add matar or green peas to your diet

The season of matar is here with winters fast approaching in India. The tiny green seeds that sit comfortably in their pod are from legumes family and make for some delicious curries, snacks and delicacies that could make the festive season of Diwali even more special. From matar paneer, aloo matar, matar-stuffed poori, matar pulao, matar paratha, nimona, peas soup to chooda matar, there is a mind-blowing variety of recipes that can be made with the humble matar or peas. (Also read: The season of lip-smacking Matar Paneer is here. Recipe inside)

Apart from the versatility and unique taste, peas pack a nutrition punch that could boost your immunity against seasonal infections. High in fibre and protein, green peas are a powerhouse of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and phytonutrients. The roots of peas could be traced in Ethiopia even before 3000 BC as it made its way to Central Europe gradually. While there is no dearth of the fans of green matar who swear by their matar pulao or matar paneer or nimona bhaat, some people do not like its taste. But it shouldn't be the reason to not include these wonderful seeds in your diet.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra in her recent Instagram post talked about the many benefits of green peas.

"Are you the one who secretly picks out ‘peas’ from your food? If so, then you need to stop doing it because these little pods not only enhance the taste and flavour of food but provide some notable health benefits," says Batra as she also lists four health benefits of matar.

Stabilises blood sugar levels: They have a relatively low glycaemic index (GI), which is a measure of how quickly your blood sugar rises after eating a food. What’s more? Green peas are rich in fibre and protein, which may be beneficial for controlling blood sugar.

Skin healthy: Peas contain skin-friendly nutrients which include vitamin B6, vitamin C and folate (folic acid). These nutrients can help lower inflammation and free radical damage which tends to rob the skin of its natural stores of collagen and elastin-proteins.

An excellent source of protein: Green peas are one of the best plant-based sources of protein, which is a major reason why they are so filling, along with their high amount of fibre. So, peas are a good food choice to fulfill protein requirements in those who don’t consume animal-based protein.

Helps regulate cholesterol levels: Green peas are abundant in niacin which helps reduce the production of triglycerides and VLDL (very low-density lipoprotein, which results in less bad cholesterol, increased HDL (good) cholesterol.

In all, don't skip matar if you want to keep those nasty chronic diseases at bay?

