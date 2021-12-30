Gul Panag had a company for her morning run. Guess who?

Gul Panag keeps sharing new goals for us with every picture and video that she posts fresh from her gym. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast, loves everything about fitness – from high intensity workouts to working out on her body while on a trip. The actor also keeps sharing her gym goals on her Instagram profile and keeps setting the fitness bar higher for her fans on Instagram.

Gul Panag, a few days back, shared that she loves working out with her son Nihal for company. With a happy picture of them, all sweated out after a good run and a good cycling session, Gul wrote that often Nihal insists on joining her for her morning run. Having had learnt cycling without the external help of the training wheels, Nihal loves to join mom Gul for her run.

That's exactly what the mother-son duo did on the last week of this year. They went for a good run together. Gul shared a short video documenting their quality time on her Instagram stories and it has our heart. In the video, Gul and Nihal, with their backs to the camera, can be seen engrossed in their morning workout routine. Gul, in her red athleisure, can be seen running on one side of the road, while a pint-sized Nihal, with a small bag on his shoulders, can be seen catching up with Gul on his small cycle. Previous to that, Gul also shared a picture of herself from the gym where she had a satisfactory upper body workout. Take a look at the snippets here:

Instagram stories of Gul Panag. (Instagram/@gulpanag)

Running comes with a lot of health benefits. It helps in strengthening the bones and the muscles of the body. It also helps in burning the extra calories, and improving the cardiovascular fitness. Cycling, on the other hand, helps in improving joint mobility, posture and coordination of the body.