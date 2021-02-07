Gul Panag shows how to do Surya Namaskar in new video, here are its benefits

Surya Namaskar is a complete body stretch. A lot of celebrities swear by it. Rakul Preet has often shared that she tries to start her day with 108 Surya Namaskars. Masaba Gupta, Ananya Panday and Shilpa Shetty too are fond of it. Fitness enthusiast Gul Panag has now joined the bandwagon and the actor even shared a video of herself nailing the asana recently.

For the at-home Yoga session, the mother-of-one wore a red halter-neck top which she teamed with a pair of mini workout shorts. To keep her hair off her face, Gul tied her hair into a plait and looked radiant with the workout glow. She posted the video on her Instagram account with the caption, "Keeping at it . Suryanamaskars this morning. #bodytransformation #fitness #accountability #motivation (sic).”

Here are some benefits of Surya Namaskar:

Surya Namaskar is great for blood circulation which generally results in glowing skin. The asana stretches the muscles of the entire body and strengthens your back. Regular practice of Surya Namaskars also promotes body balance and can help with weight loss and toning of the muscles. Surya Namaskar is even known to improve the metabolism of the body.

So what are you waiting for? Get your Yoga mats out and start exercising.

Gul Panag has often shared her workout routines and her achievements related to fitness with her fans on social media. Not long ago, the actor talked about how she was able to achieve her goal of being able to do 100 push-ups in a day.

Check out some of her other fitness posts:

On the work front, Gul Panag was last seen in the acclaimed TV series Paatal Lok. The Amazon Prime web series that released in 2020 was produced by Anushka Sharma. She was also a part of the series Pawan and Pooja.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter