IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Gul Panag shows how to do Surya Namaskar in new video, here are its benefits
Gul Panag does Surya Namaskar in new video(Instagram/gulpanag )
Gul Panag does Surya Namaskar in new video(Instagram/gulpanag )
health

Gul Panag shows how to do Surya Namaskar in new video, here are its benefits

  • In her latest fitness video, Gul Panag shows the correct way to do a Surya Namaskar. Her video will make you want to take that Yoga mat out.
READ FULL STORY
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:33 PM IST

Surya Namaskar is a complete body stretch. A lot of celebrities swear by it. Rakul Preet has often shared that she tries to start her day with 108 Surya Namaskars. Masaba Gupta, Ananya Panday and Shilpa Shetty too are fond of it. Fitness enthusiast Gul Panag has now joined the bandwagon and the actor even shared a video of herself nailing the asana recently.

For the at-home Yoga session, the mother-of-one wore a red halter-neck top which she teamed with a pair of mini workout shorts. To keep her hair off her face, Gul tied her hair into a plait and looked radiant with the workout glow. She posted the video on her Instagram account with the caption, "Keeping at it . Suryanamaskars this morning. #bodytransformation #fitness #accountability #motivation (sic).”

Here are some benefits of Surya Namaskar:

Surya Namaskar is great for blood circulation which generally results in glowing skin. The asana stretches the muscles of the entire body and strengthens your back. Regular practice of Surya Namaskars also promotes body balance and can help with weight loss and toning of the muscles. Surya Namaskar is even known to improve the metabolism of the body.

So what are you waiting for? Get your Yoga mats out and start exercising.

Gul Panag has often shared her workout routines and her achievements related to fitness with her fans on social media. Not long ago, the actor talked about how she was able to achieve her goal of being able to do 100 push-ups in a day.

Check out some of her other fitness posts:

On the work front, Gul Panag was last seen in the acclaimed TV series Paatal Lok. The Amazon Prime web series that released in 2020 was produced by Anushka Sharma. She was also a part of the series Pawan and Pooja.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gul panag fitness surya namaskars yoga
app
Close
Envy Anushka Sharma’s flat belly post pregnancy? Try these 5 simple Yoga asanas(Instagram/anushkasharma/arlenas_true_nature/sarahmoosavi)
Envy Anushka Sharma’s flat belly post pregnancy? Try these 5 simple Yoga asanas(Instagram/anushkasharma/arlenas_true_nature/sarahmoosavi)
health

Envy Anushka Sharma’s flat belly post pregnancy? Try these 5 simple Yoga asanas

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:47 PM IST
  • If Anushka Sharma was working right till the last trimester of her pregnancy, her post-pregnancy transformation and envious flat stomach is fitness goals too for all the new mommies out there. Check out these 5 Yoga exercises to lose that belly fat and whip up in shape
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Students from lower socio-economic groups participate lesser in sports

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:34 PM IST
New students to university were unlikely to take up a sport that they hadn't done previously, and confidence to try new activities declined with age.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gul Panag does Surya Namaskar in new video(Instagram/gulpanag )
Gul Panag does Surya Namaskar in new video(Instagram/gulpanag )
health

Gul Panag shows how to do Surya Namaskar in new video, here are its benefits

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:33 PM IST
  • In her latest fitness video, Gul Panag shows the correct way to do a Surya Namaskar. Her video will make you want to take that Yoga mat out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Study sheds light on coronavirus evolution during treatment of chronic infection

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:12 PM IST
In the study, the scientists assessed a male patient with a compromised immune system in the seventies who was infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Women at increased risk of fatal, nighttime cardiac arrest: Study

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:00 PM IST
Sudden cardiac arrest-also called sudden cardiac death-is an electrical disturbance of the heart rhythm that causes the heart to stop beating. People often confuse sudden cardiac arrest with a heart attack.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how adding vitamin C in diet can help cure bleeding gums

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:53 PM IST
A new study explores added advantages of Vitamin C consumption and advocates that adding it to daily diet could work wonders in healing bleeding gums.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Masaba Gupta talks about workouts and meals(Instagram/masabagupta)
Masaba Gupta talks about workouts and meals(Instagram/masabagupta)
health

Food and fitness: Masaba Gupta gets candid about body transformation

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:01 PM IST
  • Fashion designer Masaba Gupta recently had a question-answer session on Instagram where she spoke about her body transformation in grave detail. From what she eats in a day to how may times she works out, the designer revealed a lot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Kaizen method to cut back sugar consumption

By Medha Shri Dahiya, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:43 PM IST
There is nothing dramatic about this Japanese method, Kaizen, yet it works.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mandira Bedi does 1,000 squats(Instagram/mandirabedi)
Mandira Bedi does 1,000 squats(Instagram/mandirabedi)
health

Mandira Bedi started her weekend with 1,000 squats, you can read that again

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:27 AM IST
  • Mandira Bedi recently shared a video that showed the actor starting her day by doing 1,000 squats in one go. The mother-of-two is a true fitness enthusiast.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here's how calorie label on alcohol drinks may affect obesity(Unsplash)
Here's how calorie label on alcohol drinks may affect obesity(Unsplash)
health

There might be a connection between calorie label on alcohol drinks and obesity

ANI, Liverpool
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:11 AM IST
A new study has shown that the more knowledge a customer has about the caloric content of his drink, the more it has an effect on his consumption of alcohol.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Study on mice suggests childhood diet has lifelong impact(Unsplash)
Study on mice suggests childhood diet has lifelong impact(Unsplash)
health

What you ate as a child has a lifelong impact on your health, says new study

ANI, California
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:26 AM IST
A recent study has shown that the kind of food that one consumes as a child has a lifelong impact on them. If a child eats a lot of fat and sugar, it can alter their microbiome for life, even if they start eating healthier later.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study, now published in JAMA Pediatrics, is described as groundbreaking in its field.(Unsplash)
The study, now published in JAMA Pediatrics, is described as groundbreaking in its field.(Unsplash)
health

Risk of retinal disease halved in premature infants through supplements

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:56 PM IST
A Swedish study led by the University of Gothenburg shows that risk for a severe form of retinopathy of prematurity, which can cause blindness in extremely premature babies, was halved when the newborns were given a new supplement combining various fatty acids.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The findings of the study were published in the journal 'The Annals of Thoracic Surgery'.(Pixabay)
The findings of the study were published in the journal 'The Annals of Thoracic Surgery'.(Pixabay)
health

More patient deaths and fewer heart surgeries linked to 'Covid effect'

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:46 PM IST
Researchers during a new study have found a sharp decline in overall heart surgery volume and an unexplained increase in deaths after coronary artery bypass grafting, due to the effects of the ongoing Covid-19 health crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Given the high unemployment levels reported during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, there is concern about the pandemic's potential to similarly widen socioeconomic inequality.(Unsplash)
Given the high unemployment levels reported during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, there is concern about the pandemic's potential to similarly widen socioeconomic inequality.(Unsplash)
health

Vulnerable people harder hit by Covid aftermath

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:40 PM IST
Researchers report how the Covid-19 pandemic has increased socioeconomic inequality in the United States.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how grape consumption may protect against UV damage to skin

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:38 PM IST
Study subjects showed increased resistance to sunburn and a reduction in markers of UV damage at the cellular level. Natural components found in grapes known as polyphenols are thought to be responsible for these beneficial effects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP