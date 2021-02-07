Gul Panag shows how to do Surya Namaskar in new video, here are its benefits
- In her latest fitness video, Gul Panag shows the correct way to do a Surya Namaskar. Her video will make you want to take that Yoga mat out.
Surya Namaskar is a complete body stretch. A lot of celebrities swear by it. Rakul Preet has often shared that she tries to start her day with 108 Surya Namaskars. Masaba Gupta, Ananya Panday and Shilpa Shetty too are fond of it. Fitness enthusiast Gul Panag has now joined the bandwagon and the actor even shared a video of herself nailing the asana recently.
For the at-home Yoga session, the mother-of-one wore a red halter-neck top which she teamed with a pair of mini workout shorts. To keep her hair off her face, Gul tied her hair into a plait and looked radiant with the workout glow. She posted the video on her Instagram account with the caption, "Keeping at it . Suryanamaskars this morning. #bodytransformation #fitness #accountability #motivation (sic).”
Here are some benefits of Surya Namaskar:
Surya Namaskar is great for blood circulation which generally results in glowing skin. The asana stretches the muscles of the entire body and strengthens your back. Regular practice of Surya Namaskars also promotes body balance and can help with weight loss and toning of the muscles. Surya Namaskar is even known to improve the metabolism of the body.
So what are you waiting for? Get your Yoga mats out and start exercising.
Gul Panag has often shared her workout routines and her achievements related to fitness with her fans on social media. Not long ago, the actor talked about how she was able to achieve her goal of being able to do 100 push-ups in a day.
Check out some of her other fitness posts:
On the work front, Gul Panag was last seen in the acclaimed TV series Paatal Lok. The Amazon Prime web series that released in 2020 was produced by Anushka Sharma. She was also a part of the series Pawan and Pooja.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Envy Anushka Sharma’s flat belly post pregnancy? Try these 5 simple Yoga asanas
- If Anushka Sharma was working right till the last trimester of her pregnancy, her post-pregnancy transformation and envious flat stomach is fitness goals too for all the new mommies out there. Check out these 5 Yoga exercises to lose that belly fat and whip up in shape
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Students from lower socio-economic groups participate lesser in sports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gul Panag shows how to do Surya Namaskar in new video, here are its benefits
- In her latest fitness video, Gul Panag shows the correct way to do a Surya Namaskar. Her video will make you want to take that Yoga mat out.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study sheds light on coronavirus evolution during treatment of chronic infection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women at increased risk of fatal, nighttime cardiac arrest: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how adding vitamin C in diet can help cure bleeding gums
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Food and fitness: Masaba Gupta gets candid about body transformation
- Fashion designer Masaba Gupta recently had a question-answer session on Instagram where she spoke about her body transformation in grave detail. From what she eats in a day to how may times she works out, the designer revealed a lot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kaizen method to cut back sugar consumption
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mandira Bedi started her weekend with 1,000 squats, you can read that again
- Mandira Bedi recently shared a video that showed the actor starting her day by doing 1,000 squats in one go. The mother-of-two is a true fitness enthusiast.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
There might be a connection between calorie label on alcohol drinks and obesity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What you ate as a child has a lifelong impact on your health, says new study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Risk of retinal disease halved in premature infants through supplements
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More patient deaths and fewer heart surgeries linked to 'Covid effect'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vulnerable people harder hit by Covid aftermath
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how grape consumption may protect against UV damage to skin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox