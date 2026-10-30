Gynaecologist explains regular periods do not rule out PCOS, shares signs to watch out for

Regular periods are often considered a reassuring sign of reproductive health, but they do not necessarily rule out polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), believes gynaecologist Dr Palak Dewaan.

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“While irregular or missed periods are common among women with PCOS, the condition can present differently, and some women may continue to have seemingly regular menstrual cycles,” she shared with HT Lifestyle.

The gynaecologist explained that PCOS is a hormonal and metabolic condition that can affect ovulation, androgen levels and overall metabolic health. In adults, diagnosis is generally based on a combination of features rather than period irregularity alone.

“Doctors assess signs of excess androgens, problems with ovulation, polycystic ovarian morphology or elevated AMH levels, while also ruling out other conditions that can cause similar symptoms,” noted Dr Dewaan.

Warning signs for PCOS

There are a number of warning signs that one needs to keep in mind that can help with the timely diagnosis of PCOS. The ones shared by Dr Dewaan are listed as follows.

1. Increased facial or body hair

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{{^usCountry}} One of the signs that the gynaecologist advised women to watch for is increased facial or body hair. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the signs that the gynaecologist advised women to watch for is increased facial or body hair. {{/usCountry}}

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“Coarser or darker hair appearing on the chin, upper lip, chest or abdomen can be associated with higher androgen activity,” she noted. “Persistent or worsening acne, particularly when it develops in adulthood, can also be a sign of hormonal imbalance.”

A proper medical evaluation is needed before attributing symptoms to PCOS.

2. Thinning of hair from the scalp

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Hair thinning from the scalp is another symptom that should not be overlooked. According to Dr Dewaan, some women may notice a widening parting, reduced hair density or female-pattern hair loss. These symptoms can occur even when menstrual cycles appear regular.

3. Changes in weight

In the words of the gynaecologist, “Changes in weight or difficulty losing weight may also be seen in some women with PCOS, although the condition can affect women across different body types.”

She explained that some women may also have insulin resistance or other metabolic abnormalities, which is why PCOS should not be viewed only as a condition affecting periods or the ovaries.

Importance of gynaecological consultation

Dr Dewaan pointed out that having polycystic-looking ovaries on an ultrasound does not by itself mean that a woman has PCOS. Similarly, acne, facial hair or weight gain can have several causes.

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“A proper medical evaluation is needed before attributing these symptoms to PCOS,” she stated. “Women who notice persistent excess facial or body hair, unexplained acne, scalp hair thinning, difficulty conceiving or other signs of hormonal changes should discuss them with a gynaecologist, even if their periods are regular.”

As per the gynaecologist, the important takeaway is that regular periods do not completely rule out PCOS, but neither do individual symptoms confirm it. Women experiencing the symptoms should seek an appropriate medical evaluation rather than relying only on their menstrual cycle as an indicator of hormonal health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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Dr Palak Dewaan is a consultant in the department of gynaecology at RG Stone Urology & Laparoscopy Hospital, Delhi.