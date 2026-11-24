Women undergo significant physiological changes during pregnancy that can affect the immune system and make them prone to infections. They can experience hormonal imbalances, changes in the urinary tract, and immune responses that lead to infections, shared Dr Amber Aggrwal, senior consultant of obstetrics and gynaecology at Paras Health, Panchkula, with HT Lifestyle.

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“Urinary tract infections (UTIs), respiratory infections, and genital tract infections are common infections that can occur during pregnancy. These infections can be treated with antibiotics, but the use of antibiotics during pregnancy should be considered with caution because they can be harmful to the development of the fetus,” she cautioned.

Which infections may require antibiotic treatment?

Dr Aggrwal noted that UTIs are particularly common during pregnancy. “Hormonal fluctuations and the pressure of the enlarging uterus may interfere with the normal flow of urine and increase the risk of bacterial growth,” she stated.

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{{^usCountry}} “Asymptomatic bacteriuria, or the condition of having bacteria in the urine without symptoms, requires immediate screening and should be treated during pregnancy, as it may lead to a kidney infection,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Asymptomatic bacteriuria, or the condition of having bacteria in the urine without symptoms, requires immediate screening and should be treated during pregnancy, as it may lead to a kidney infection,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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Not treating infections during pregnancy on doctor's advise can lead to later health complications.

The gynaecologist pointed out that other infections, including bacterial vaginosis in selected clinical circumstances, sexually transmitted infections such as chlamydia and syphilis, and bacterial respiratory infections such as pneumonia, may also require targeted treatment.

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“Group B Streptococcus (GBS), a type of bacteria that can be present in the genital or gastrointestinal tract without causing symptoms, may require intravenous antibiotics during labour to reduce the risk of transmission to the newborn,” she noted.

Safety, precautions and warning signs

In the words of Dr Aggrwal, “How safe it is to take an antibiotic for a pregnant woman is dependent on the particular antibiotic used, dosage, length of treatment, and gestational age. However, there are certain antibiotics that have proven to be safe; some pose risks at different developmental stages of the foetus.”

The gynaecologist cautioned that consumption of antibiotics based on someone’s suggestions, without consultation, and stopping the treatment without prior advice may lead to problems such as adverse drug reactions or antimicrobial resistance.

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“Women who are pregnant should see a doctor if they have painful urination, fever, shivering, a persistent cough, difficulty breathing, abnormal vaginal discharge, or skin irritation,” she stated. “If one has a fever with back pain, experiences trouble breathing, or shows any other signs of a serious infection, then she should see a doctor urgently.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.