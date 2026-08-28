Halwa, ladoo, kheer and more: Indulge guilt-free with these 5 sugar-free desserts during your Rakhi celebrations

Food is a key part of celebrations in Indian culture, and Raksha Bandhan is no exception. On this festival, sisters tie a thread on their brothers' wrists and celebrate with sweets. This year, you can make it special by preparing protein laddoos at home. Your fitness-conscious brother will enjoy them, and they are good for your health too! As people become more aware of their diets, making sweets at home allows them to choose better ingredients. Let's share some easy protein laddoo recipes to make your special day even better.

Here are 5 sweets that are low in calories and sugar-free

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What’s a festival without sweets? If you're watching your diet or watching your sugar intake, here are some easy recipes for sugar-free treats. These sweets are low in calories and have a healthy twist!

1. Coconut halwa

Ingredients:-

Use 8 teaspoons of virgin coconut oil

100 milliliters of coconut milk

100 grams of dry coconut powder

A few strands of saffron

Use any calorie-free sweetener or 6 grams of stevia

Powdered cardamon

A few cashews, pistachios, and almonds

Method:-

Heat some coconut oil in a kadhai, then add the coconut powder.

Cook on low heat for 8 minutes, stirring until the powder turns slightly brown.

Add coconut milk, stevia, cardamom powder, and saffron strands. Stir the mixture for 10 minutes.

Wait until the mixture starts to release oil and soak up the moisture.

Turn off the gas. Finally, add cashews, almonds, and pistachios for garnish.

Serve it while it's hot.

2. Jaggery almond ladoos

Ingredients:-

50 grams of popped amaranth seeds

50 ml of melted jaggery

30g almond

Method:-

Put all the ingredients into a bowl.

Mix well to form small balls.

Garnish with saffron and serve.

3. Sugar-free oats kheer

Ingredients:-

1 cup of oats

500 milliliters of milk

4-5 dates

A few almonds

1 banana

2 cardamoms

A few raisins

Method:-

Roast the oats for 5 minutes.

In a kadhai, boil the milk for 5 minutes. Then, add dates, almonds, raisins, and cardamom.

Add the oats later and boil until it thickens.

Finally, add banana pieces for garnish and serve cold.

4. Low-fat, sugar-free gajar halwa

Ingredients:

2 cups of grated carrots

1 cup of low-fat milk

1 tablespoon of ghee

1/4 cup of chopped dates

¼ tablespoon of cardamom powder

Method:

In a pressure cooker, heat ghee. Add the carrots and sauté over medium heat for 5 minutes.

Add the dates and ¾ cup low-fat milk, then mix well.

Cook under pressure for 2 whistles.

Add the remaining 1/4 cup of milk and cardamom powder, then mix well.

Cook for 4 minutes over medium heat, stirring continuously.

Serve the halwa while it is hot.

5. Quinoa kheer

Ingredients:

50gm quinoa

200 ml of unsweetened almond milk

8gm stevia

Powdered cardamom seeds

A few strands of saffron

A few almonds and some pistachios

Method:

Rinse quinoa in water, then soak it for 20 minutes.

Cook the quinoa on medium heat for 10 minutes.

When it becomes soft, add almond milk, stevia, saffron, and cardamom.

Cook on low heat for 10 minutes. Stir occasionally.

Finally, top with almonds and pistachios and serve hot.

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)