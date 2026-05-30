Need a protein-rich, low glycemic index dessert fix? Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's green moong dal halwa recipe

When you think of halwa, the popular ones like atta ke halwa, moong dal halwa, and suji ka halwa come to mind. But did you know you can also make the delicious dessert using green moong, also known as sabut moong? Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's green moong halwa recipe. (Sanjeev Kapoor)

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On May 28, chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared a recipe for green moong halwa on his official website. According to him, green grams, or sabut moong, are a powerhouse of plant-based protein and dietary fibre, and they also have a low glycemic index. Sharing the recipe, the chef wrote, “It can be used to make a variety of savoury and sweet dishes, and here we bring you halwa that is sure to win your palate.”

Here's how you can make the dessert: