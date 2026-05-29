Make This Soft Mango Sandesh, A Bengali Dessert Made Soft Chenna For A Delicious And Flavourful Summer Treat

Soft chhena, ripe mangoes, and delicate aromas come together in Mango Sandesh, one of the most loved seasonal Bengali desserts. Prepared using fresh paneer-like chhena blended with mango pulp, this sweet transforms simple ingredients into an elegant homemade dessert. Originating from Bengal's rich sweet-making heritage, Sandesh has been enjoyed for generations, with mango becoming a popular seasonal addition during summer. The bright golden colour, smooth texture, and fresh fruit flavour make mango sandesh a standout among mango recipes and chhena sweets. Mango Sandesh, A Bengali Dessert (Freepik)

Fresh chhena provides protein and calcium">protein and calcium that support bone health and daily nutrition. Ripe mango pulp contributes Vitamin A, Vitamin C, and antioxidants">Vitamin A, Vitamin C, and antioxidants that support eye health, skin wellness, and immunity. Compared to many heavier sweets made with large amounts of ghee or deep-frying methods, mango sandesh offers a lighter dessert option with a soft texture and fruit-forward flavour. Cardamom and saffron add aroma while contributing antioxidant compounds that complement the nutritional profile of the dessert.

The dessert is made by kneading fresh chhena until smooth and combining it with mango pulp, cardamom, and a sweetener. Some versions include saffron, pistachios, or almonds for added flavour and texture. Mangoes bring natural sweetness, vibrant colour, and seasonal appeal, while the dairy base creates a creamy mouthfeel. The result is a Bengali dessert that balances fruity notes with rich dairy flavours without becoming overly heavy.

Mango Sandesh differs from deep-fried sweets because it relies on fresh chhena rather than frying or soaking in sugar syrup. Deep-fried sweets often have a crisp exterior and richer texture, while sandesh remains soft, delicate, and lightly sweetened. Its smooth consistency, fresh mango flavour, and lower reliance on frying make it especially appealing during summer months. The vibrant yellow-orange colour and melt-in-the-mouth texture further distinguish it from many other Indian sweets.