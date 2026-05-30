Give dosa a protein twist with Chef Kunal Kapur's delicious kala chana dosa, dahi chutney recipe: Here's how to make it
Elevate your dosa experience with chef Kunal Kapoor's kala chana dosa recipe, featuring black chickpeas for added protein. It takes just 30 minutes to prepare.
Dosa is one of the most wholesome South Indian dishes that can be enjoyed any time of day, whether for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. What if you could elevate the dish by adding protein using kala chana, or black chickpeas?
Also Read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s paneer moong toast is the crispy high-protein snack you need for chai-time cravings; see recipe
On May 29, chef Kunal Kapoor shared his unique and delicious recipe for kala chana dosa. He posted the recipe with the caption, “A perfectly crisp kala chana dosa is wholesome comfort at its best.” Here's how to make kala chana dosa and the ingredients needed:
Time needed: 30 minutes
Serves: Six people
Ingredients
- For kala chana dosa
Black chickpeas – ½ cup
Ginger, thin slices – Three nos (½ inch)
Green chillies – Two nos
Garlic cloves – Six to seven
Cumin – One tsp
Salt – to taste
Coriander leaves – handful
Semolina – ½ cup
Curd – ¼ cup
Curry leaves – a sprig
Water – One cup
Oil – to cook
- For dahi chutney
Garlic cloves – Five nos
Green chillies – Two nos
Salt – a pinch
Cumin – 1 tsp
Mint leaves – handful
Coriander leaves – handful
Salt – a pinch
Turmeric – a pinch
Curd, thick – One cup
Cucumber, small – One no
Mustard Oil, optional – One tbsp
Also Read | Man's video washing Whole Farm chana with yellow dye sparks concern: Doctor explains health risk, if washing helps
Method
- For dosa
- For the batter, soak chana overnight, then blend it with ginger, green chilli, garlic, jeera, salt, coriander leaves, sooji, dahi, curry leaves, and water. The batter is ready.
- Keep the batter at rest for at least 20 minutes.
- Heat a tawa over medium heat. You can lightly grease the surface with oil if needed. Pour a ladleful of the batter onto the centre of the skillet. Using the back of the ladle, spread the batter in a circular motion to form a thin dosa.
- Drizzle a little oil or ghee around the edges of the dosa and a bit on top. Cook until the bottom side becomes golden brown and crisp.
- Once the dosa is cooked, remove it from the tawa and serve it hot with some dahi chutney.
- For dahi chutney
- For chutney, pound garlic cloves, green chillies, cumin seeds, and salt in a mortar and pestle or a grinding stone. You can even use a mixer grinder.
- Now, add some mint leaves, coriander leaves, a little salt and turmeric powder.
- Add this chutney mix to 1 cup of dahi, and add grated cucumber and some mustard oil. Mix them well. Serve the dahi chutney with dosa.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.