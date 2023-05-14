Superfoods are nutrient-dense foods that are particularly beneficial for health and well-being and this Mother's Day is a good reason to draw our attention towards the fact that moms can benefit from superfoods because they often have demanding roles and responsibilities that require high energy levels and optimal nutrition. Superfoods provide an array of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other beneficial compounds that can support the overall health and well-being of moms.

Happy Mother's Day 2023: Here are 12 superfoods for moms and their health benefits (Photo by Elina Fairytale on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Manoj Kutteri, Medical Director and CEO of Atmantan Wellness Centre, shared, “Nutrition is crucial for mothers, especially during breastfeeding, as it enhances energy levels and boosts immunity. Key lifestyle changes include proper hydration, regular intake of calcium, vitamin D, vitamin B12, and iron, and consuming a balanced diet. Superfoods like sesame seeds, ghee and butter, moringa oleifera (drumstick), eggs, chia seeds, quinoa and Greek yogurt provide additional nutritional benefits.” He suggested the following superfoods for moms:

are rich in healthy fats, fibers, and vitamins. They promote bowel health, lower cholesterol, and provide calcium for strong bones. They also contain SHBP, which neutralizes the effects of hormones and prevents cancer. Sesame seeds can be enjoyed as snacks, added to salads or smoothies. Ghee is a source of fat-soluble vitamins and aids in their absorption. Butter contains butyric acid, which supports gut bacteria and boosts immunity. Both ghee and butter can be incorporated into various dishes.

is a wholesome plant protein that meets calorie requirements without straining the gut. It is high in folate and zinc, gluten-free, and low on the glycemic index, supporting gut health and weight management. Greek yogurt, a probiotic, is highly recommended for mothers and pregnant women. It is low in lactose and high in protein, aiding in blood sugar management and providing calcium for bone, nervous system, and muscle health.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Tanisha Bawa, Certified Nutrition Coach and Founder of TAN|365, added to the list and recommended the following superfoods for moms -

Eggs are a valuable addition to your breakfast options, not only because they are delicious but also because they are highly nutritious. The egg yolks contain significant amounts of omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins A, D, E, and K. Whole eggs provide a comprehensive range of essential amino acids, making them a complete source of protein. Additionally, the combination of fats and protein in eggs helps maintain stable blood sugar levels and keeps you feeling full for longer, reducing the urge to snack throughout the day. Avocado: Avocados are rich in healthy fats, fiber, and a variety of beneficial nutrients such as B vitamins, potassium, vitamin E, and folate. Consuming avocados can assist in combating inflammation and promoting healthy cholesterol and triglyceride levels, thereby protecting your arteries. The good fats present in avocados also contribute to balanced blood sugar levels. By incorporating avocados into your breakfast, you will experience prolonged satiety and a reduced tendency to overeat before lunch.

Almond butter is a fantastic source of monounsaturated fats, which can lower LDL (bad) cholesterol levels and increase HDL (good) cholesterol levels. It also contains fiber, folate, and vitamin E, a vital nutrient that helps slow down brain cell aging and improves cognition. Pomegranate: Pomegranate is an incredibly potent fruit due to its high levels of polyphenols, antioxidants, and vitamins A, C, E, and K. It is also a rich source of fiber and folic acid. Pomegranates contribute to improved skin and hair health. Additionally, they promote a healthy gut microbiome and aid in gut lining healing. Furthermore, pomegranates are beneficial for bone health as they protect cartilage and joints.

Incorporating these superfoods into a mother's diet can provide essential nutrients, boost energy levels, support immunity and promote overall well-being.