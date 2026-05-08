Harshvardhan Rane trains ‘in the middle of nowhere’ for Force 3; performs intense strength-focused workout routine

Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane recently gave fans a glimpse into his intense physical preparation for Force 3, revealing that he is training “in the middle of nowhere” while shooting for a demanding action sequence. Sharing a reel on Instagram on May 8, the 42-year-old actor showcased a disciplined, full-body strength workout designed specifically to build endurance, muscle control, and functional power for high-intensity action scenes. (Also read: Harshvardhan Rane shares emotional note on working with John Abraham )

Harshvardhan Rane's workout routine

Harshvardhan Rane's intense training for Force 3 amidst challenging shooting conditions. (Instagram/@harshvardhanrane)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The session begins with resistance band exercises for triceps activation, focusing on controlled movement and joint stability before progressing into heavier compound work. He then moves into double-row variations using weights to strengthen his upper and mid-back, a key requirement for action choreography and stunt performance. This is followed by overhead shoulder movements designed to improve mobility and build shoulder endurance.

The workout intensifies further with overhand extended back pulls and dumbbell-based rowing variations, targeting deeper lat engagement and improving pulling strength. Harshvardhan also performs dumbbell shrugs to strengthen the trapezius muscles, enhancing neck and upper-back stability.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In the caption, the actor explained why he couldn’t travel to Mumbai for structured gym training, citing over 5 hours of daily commute. Instead, he requested his trainer to set up a functional training zone on location, embracing a no-excuses approach despite limited infrastructure during the shoot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the caption, the actor explained why he couldn’t travel to Mumbai for structured gym training, citing over 5 hours of daily commute. Instead, he requested his trainer to set up a functional training zone on location, embracing a no-excuses approach despite limited infrastructure during the shoot. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} He even added a playful scientific twist to his fitness routine, referencing Newton’s Second Law of Motion and writing: “F = m x a,” linking force, mass, and acceleration to his strength-driven training philosophy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He even added a playful scientific twist to his fitness routine, referencing Newton’s Second Law of Motion and writing: “F = m x a,” linking force, mass, and acceleration to his strength-driven training philosophy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Harshvardhan further shared lighter moments from the set, joking about his daily routine: “Vit D from Sunlight, Vit B from Breakfast, and Vit F from Force3,” while posting another clip of himself having a simple outdoor breakfast, relaxing between training and shoot schedules. About Harshvardhan Rane {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Harshvardhan further shared lighter moments from the set, joking about his daily routine: “Vit D from Sunlight, Vit B from Breakfast, and Vit F from Force3,” while posting another clip of himself having a simple outdoor breakfast, relaxing between training and shoot schedules. About Harshvardhan Rane {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Harshvardhan Rane is an Indian actor known for his work in both Hindi and Telugu cinema. He began his on-screen career with the Telugu film Thakita Thakita and later made his Hindi debut with Sanam Teri Kasam.

On the work front, Rane has begun shooting for Force 3, which he announced on Instagram earlier this month. The film is written by Simaab Hashmi and directed by Bhav Dhulia, known for Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. The Force franchise started with Force, followed by Force 2. Rane confirmed his involvement in November 2025. His recent release is Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and he will next appear in Sanam Teri Kasam 2.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON