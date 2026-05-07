Trisha Krishnan at 43 redefines fitness with rigorous gym workout: Boxing to deadlifts and squats

While many might think a simple morning walk is enough to maintain health, Trisha Krishnan is debunking that myth. At 43, the actor is taking her fitness to new heights, trading the sidewalk for the squat rack in a video showcasing her fitness routine. Also read | MS Dhoni-backed Bengaluru start-up Tagda Raho is turning Indian gada into a workout for Gen Z and even 70-year-olds Trisha Krishnan elevates her fitness game with a rigorous training routine featuring deadlifts, boxing, and stability exercises. (Instagram/ trishakrishnan)

Trisha's workout: a masterclass in functional strength On February 7, Trisha shared a glimpse into her rigorous training session on Instagram, proving that her fitness is backed by serious sweat equity and grit.

Trisha’s workout isn't just about aesthetics; it’s a comprehensive approach to functional strength, balance, and explosive power. Her routine incorporates a blend of compound movements and stability challenges that target every muscle group:

1. Kettlebell squat to overhead press

Trisha kicks off her circuit with a dynamic kettlebell movement. By transitioning from a deep squat into a full overhead press, she engages her glutes, quads, and core while simultaneously building shoulder stability.

2. Bulgarian split squats

Known as one of the most effective (and gruelling) lower-body exercises, Trisha utilises the Bulgarian split squat to isolate her quads and improve unilateral balance. This exercise is key for maintaining the lean, toned physique she is known for.

3. Stability training on the bosu ball

To challenge her core and proprioception, Trisha performs overhead dumbbell presses while standing on a bosu ball. This requires immense focus and small stabiliser muscle engagement to prevent a fall, highlighting her impressive athletic coordination.