MS Dhoni-backed Bengaluru start-up Tagda Raho is turning Indian gada into a workout for Gen Z and even 70-year-olds

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, founder Rishabh Malhotra shares how a personal tragedy birthed a fitness movement. For Rishabh, the gada and mudgar aren't just cultural relics; they are the tools that saved his life.

The brand's rise has been nothing short of meteoric. From being lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Mann Ki Baat for its 'fusion of ancient Indian strength training with modern techniques' to securing investment from cricket legend MS Dhoni , the startup is now training the nation’s elite. In one of their most significant milestone to date, Tagda Raho was invited by the Para Special Forces of the Indian Army to create a specialised training capsule for their soldiers.

In the heart of India’s Silicon Valley, a fitness revolution is brewing that swaps high-tech treadmills for ancient wooden clubs. Tagda Raho, a Bengaluru-based fitness startup, is successfully rebranding traditional Indian strength training — the gada (mace) and mudgar (club) — as a science-backed solution for the modern urbanite. Also read | Bengaluru startup ‘Tagda Raho’ gets shoutout from PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

The 'aha' moment: a journey through paralysis "The AHA moment for me was fairly personal... I had an arm that was left 75 percent paralysed because of a condition known as bacterial neuritis," he reveals, adding, "I really couldn't use the arm for anything else, and it is through a consistent use of the mudgar and the gada that I actually got my arm back after doctors had written off every other possibility."

Seeing his own recovery sparked a realisation that these tools belonged in the gym, not the museum. "It wasn't a piece of relic... it was something that was here, it was present and it was meant to be here and perhaps I was the conduit through which it could have been brought back into mainstream," Rishabh says.

Beyond the 'akhada' Traditional Indian fitness has long been associated with rural akhadas (wrestling pits). To bridge the gap with the urban professional, Rishabh focused on accessibility and biomechanics rather than nostalgia alone. "We did not rebrand it by putting a new costume on it. We made a format that is more accessible," Rishabh explains.

"By adding structure we have been able to personalise the entire format for people and I think that is what sort of help us reach out to and connect with the urban population today," he says.

The core of the workout lies in off-centre loading. Unlike a balanced dumbbell, the gada's weight is always working against the user. "When you actually swing an equipment or weight, you are teaching your body to manage force... you are going to be using your grip, forearms, trunk and your hip, glutes to ensure the body is stable. Ours is not a format that isolates a muscle group... you want to treat and train your body to fire as a single unit," Rishabh says.