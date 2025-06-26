Bengaluru startup ‘Tagda Raho’ gets shoutout from PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his latest Mann Ki Baat address, praised a Bengaluru-based fitness startup, Tagda Raho, for promoting traditional Indian methods of staying fit through a modern lens. Tagda Raho is a fitness initiative inspired by India’s age-old akhada traditions. (X/@mannkibaat)

“Indian culture offers many ways to remain fit and healthy,” the PM said, adding that Mann Ki Baat continues to highlight such initiatives. “One such effort that has beautifully merged tradition with modernity is a startup from Bengaluru, Tagda Raho. Swing and stay fit!”

Watch video here:

The mention has sparked widespread appreciation, with Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya also responding and acknowledging the startup’s contribution to reviving indigenous fitness practices.

Founded by Rishabh Malhotra, Tagda Raho is a fitness initiative inspired by India’s age-old akhada traditions. Central to its philosophy is the revival of the mudgar, a traditional Indian club used for strength training, which the startup has adapted into contemporary fitness routines for urban audiences.

In earlier interviews, Malhotra explained the origin of the name ‘Tagda Raho’, saying it draws from the greeting used in the Assam Regiment of the Indian Army. “Instead of saying hello or namaste, they say ‘Tagda Raho’—which means ‘stay strong’. I wanted to bring that energy into a brand that represents our traditional strength training,” he said.

Malhotra believes traditional equipment like the mudgar not only builds strength but also improves posture and breathing.

“When all your weight is on one side, your posture improves and your breathing opens up,” he explained. “We are hunching so much these days that our lung capacity is shrinking. These exercises help correct that.”

Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister for the recognition, Malhotra said,

“I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to reach the nation through Mann Ki Baat and introduce the concept behind Tagda Raho.”

The startup’s spotlight on a national platform like Mann Ki Baat is being hailed as a win for local innovation and a celebration of Bharat-style fitnes, blending culture, health, and entrepreneurship.

(With agency inputs)