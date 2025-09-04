Weight loss coach explains HIIT workouts can cause fat storage around belly, shares 3 reasons you aren’t losing kilos

While exercise is essential, it's crucial to balance intensity with rest and recovery. In an August 20 Instagram post, Simran Valecha, a health, wellness, and weight loss expert, explained why you should pay attention to your body's needs, and not overdo your workouts. According to her, a positive and relaxed mindset can help you get the most out of your workouts. Also read | Ditch weight loss drugs: Doctor says these 5 daily habits melt fat better than any diet and you are probably ignoring it Your HIIT workouts can raise your cortisol levels, which could be causing fat storage around your belly, as per Simran Valecha. (Representative picture)

Your workouts can be why you aren’t losing weight

Simran said in her post that 'your workouts could be slowing your weight loss.' She wrote in her caption, “Yes, you heard me right — your workouts could be the reason you aren’t losing weight!” In her post, she explained that High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) can increase cortisol levels, a stress hormone. Elevated cortisol can lead to fat storage around the belly, she said.

Simran added that if you don't give your muscles time to recover between workouts, they can become fatigued. This can make your workouts less effective, as your muscles aren't able to respond and adapt as well, she said. Moreover, if you're stressed or anxious about your workouts, it can negatively impact their effectiveness, and this stress can lead to decreased motivation, poor performance, and reduced benefits from exercise, Simran added.

Mental stress around your workout could be a reason your workouts aren’t effective.(Shutterstock)

3 things to know for weight loss

1. “Your HIIT workouts can raise your cortisol levels, which could be causing fat storage around your belly,” Simran said.

2. She added, “Not resting your muscles is a very big reason your body is no longer reacting to the workout.”

3. “Mental stress around your workout is also a reason your workouts aren’t effective,” Simran said.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.