Fitness coach shares 5 major weight loss mistakes: 'Blunders that will shock you'

With countless weight loss hacks flooding the internet, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed about what truly works. But cutting through the noise and focusing on smart dietary and lifestyle choices can help fast-track your journey and bring you closer to your body goals. By staying mindful of common weight loss mistakes and learning to avoid them, you can make more effective decisions and see results sooner. Also read | Ditch weight loss drugs: Doctor says these 5 daily habits melt fat better than any diet and you are probably ignoring it Know the weight loss blunders that we often make.(Shutterstock)

On April 30, fitness coach Bhavika Patel shared a post addressing the weight loss blunders that we often make. “Massive weight loss blunders that will shock you,” wrote Bhavika.

1. More veggies mean more weight loss?

Eating more veggies doesn’t always guarantee weight loss. Limit cooked vegetables to 300g a day—too much fiber can cause water retention.

2. 'Dal as my main protein'

Dal is packed with carbs and hard to digest, so relying on it for protein isn’t the best choice. Too many carbs can slow down your weight loss progress.

3. Ghar ka khana means more weight loss?

It’s not about whether you eat at home or out; it’s about being in a calorie deficit. Measure your food with a scale to stay on track.

4. More workouts mean more weight loss?

Exercise helps build muscle and boost metabolism, but weight loss ultimately relies on maintaining a calorie deficit. Balance both for real results.

5. Deprivation leads to binge days?

Restricting yourself too much can lead to binge eating. Instead, incorporate ancient superfoods to detox and bring balance to your body without feeling deprived. Also read | Fitness coach who dropped 25 kg in 4 months reveals 5 foods she eliminated from her diet for faster weight loss

In a 2022 interview with HT Lifestyle, Prateek Lamechwal, Advance Nutrition and Fitness Coach at FITTR shared that too much cardio is a weight loss mistake. “Cardio is a great mode of workout when it comes to burning calories. However, too much cardio can result in muscle loss which can lead to loose and flabby skin. Hence, doing a combination of weight training and cardio exercises during the week is not only a sustainable strategy to lose fat but also a great way to build and tone up muscles,” he added.

Prateek Lamechwal also said that not counting our calories, being obsessed with our weight and keeping short-term goals may not influence faster weight loss.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.