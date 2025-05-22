Fitness coach who dropped 25 kg in 4 months reveals 5 foods she eliminated from her diet for faster weight loss

Amaka is a fitness coach who went through a drastic weight transformation and dropped 25 kilos in just 4 months. Amaka keeps sharing snippets of her weight loss journey on her Instagram profile. From diet to workout tips, Amaka also shares insightful information about weight loss. Also read | Fitness coach who dropped 25 kilos in 4 months, shares 6 'deadly mistakes' to avoid for weight loss Here's a list of food items to avoid for faster weight loss.(Freepik)

On May 18, Amaka shared a list of food items that she eliminated from her diet when she was on her weight loss journey. “You will never ever get that snatched waist and get your desired weight goal or body size, if you don’t eliminate these meals from your meal plan," wrote Amaka.

1. Fried and fast foods

The oil used in preparing them add up to increase the calorie content in foods, which can slow down weight loss. Instead, opt for boiling, air frying or grilling and homemade foods.

2. Sugar snacks and desserts

Loaded with extra sugar which spikes up your blood sugar levels, sugary snacks make you crave for and eat more foods and snacks. Instead, swap with homemade air popped corn, homemade smoothies (with sweet fruits like grapes, banana, apple, watermelon) to help with your sugar cravings.

3. Alcohol

Alcohol contains empty calories, and they slow down fat burning. They also contain extra sugar which makes it addictive to keep taking more without filling you up, making you consume more calories, instead swap for a zero-calorie drink like water. or a light wine.

4. Salty processed foods

Too much sodium leads to water retention leading to bloating which can slow down weight loss. It can also make you gain water weight. Avoid such snacks and reduce the amount of seasoning you use in preparing your meals.

5. Refined carbs

White bread, white pasta, noodles will consistently spike your blood sugar levels if taken in large amounts consistently. Instead, swap for high fiber options like basmati, or brown rice, wheat bread, or tortilla wrap or wheat pasta.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.