Fitness coach who dropped 25 kilos in 4 months, shares 6 'deadly mistakes' to avoid for weight loss

Amaka, a fitness coach, underwent an incredible transformation, losing 25 kilos in just four months. She regularly shares glimpses of her weight loss journey on Instagram, along with practical diet plans and workout routines to help her followers achieve sustainable and effective weight loss. Know the common mistakes that can unknowingly slow down weight loss progress.(Shutterstock)

On May 16, Amaka opened up about some common mistakes that can unknowingly slow down weight loss progress. Here are the key pitfalls to avoid:

1. Constantly starving yourself:

You think eating less will help you lose more, right? Wrong. When you consistently eat too little, your body holds on to fat. You end up tired, moody, and craving everything in sight, and eventually eat more than you're supposed to.

2. Obsessing over the scale:

Those numbers lie a lot. Your weight can go up from water, salty meals, after a high carb meal, and hormones during your ovulation and metabolism. It doesn’t mean you’re failing. Focus on how your clothes fit, how you feel, your energy and also take pictures and videos to compare.

3 . Only doing cardio and no strength training:

Cardio burns calories, but if you want to burn more fat and have a more defined and toned body, add strength training and watch your body shred faster without losing your curves.

4. Trusting fat burners, teas, and injections:

Those sliming teas, injections and fat-burning pills, don’t work. They mess with your body and your metabolism. You don’t need magic. You need a calorie deficit meal plan and workout plan.

5. Not getting enough sleep:

This is what happens when you're constantly sleep deprived: If you're always tired, your body is stressed. Stress causes more cravings, slower metabolism, and you gain stubborn belly fat. Sleep is just as important as exercise. Aim for 6–9 hours a night.

6. Trying to do everything alone:

You start strong., You’re motivated. But then… life hits. You fall off track and struggle to keep moving. It’s hard to stay consistent when no one’s cheering you on or keeping you accountable.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.