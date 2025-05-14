What women should really eat: Nutritionist busts 16 common diet and weight loss myths every woman should know

In the age of social media, wellness fads and conflicting nutrition advice are just a scroll away. From celebrity diets to viral reels, it's easy to feel confused about what's truly healthy, especially for Indian women navigating unique life stages like pregnancy, hormonal changes, or weight management. Many long-standing food beliefs are passed down through generations without scientific backing, leading to unnecessary restrictions and anxiety around eating. (Also read: Weight loss coach breaks down different types of belly fat and ways to tackle them: From stressed to alcohol belly ) Debunking diet myths: Check out Key nutrition tips for women during pregnancy and beyond.(Freepik)

Pariksha Rao, nutritionist, dietician, and health coach at The Good Bug, busts 16 common diet myths Indian women often hear and reveals what truly works to stay healthy.

1. Skipping breakfast jumpstarts weight loss

Skipping your morning meal can disrupt gut circadian rhythms, leading to blood sugar crashes, cravings, and poor metabolic flexibility. A fibre-rich, protein-balanced breakfast nourishes gut microbes, supports hormonal balance, and helps regulate appetite throughout the day.

2. Artificial sweeteners are better than sugar

Many non-nutritive sweeteners can disrupt your gut microbiome and insulin sensitivity. Natural alternatives like stevia, jaggery (in moderation), or dates offer less disruption to gut flora. Long-term artificial sweetener use may reduce microbial diversity and worsen cravings.

3. Ghee should be completely avoided if you're on a diet

Ghee, when used mindfully, nourishes the gut lining and helps absorb fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, K), essential for microbiome health. It contains butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid that fuels colon cells and reduces gut inflammation.

4. More fibre is always better

Fibre is essential for gut health, but too much fibre, especially from processed fibre supplements, can cause bloating or discomfort in some individuals. It's important to introduce fibre gradually and ensure that it's from a variety of sources, including fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

5. All calories are equal when it comes to metabolism

The type of food you eat impacts metabolism differently. The macronutrient composition (protein, carbs, fats) and the microbiome diversity affect how your body processes calories. For example, fibre-rich foods promote a healthy gut, which helps in proper metabolism, while processed foods might hinder it.

6. More exercise means a faster metabolism

Excessive workouts can backfire by raising cortisol levels, disrupting sleep, and putting stress on your gut and hormones. Overtraining may actually stall weight loss and reduce energy. Sustainable results come from balanced movement, proper recovery, quality sleep, and nourishing food, not just more hours at the gym.

7. Eating late at night always leads to weight gain

It's not about when you eat, it's about what and how much you consume. If your dinner is wholesome and portion-controlled, even a later meal won't necessarily cause weight gain. Mindless snacking at night, however, often contributes to poor digestion and disturbed sleep.

8. Raw paneer is healthier than cooked paneer

While raw paneer retains its nutrients, lightly cooked or grilled paneer is equally healthy and often easier to digest. What matters more is that the cooking method, like steaming, sautéing, or grilling, is better than deep-frying.

9. One bowl of yellow dal gives all the protein you need

While yellow dal is a good plant-based protein source, a single bowl doesn't meet your full daily protein requirement, especially for active women. It needs to be part of a diverse diet that includes other protein sources like dairy, nuts, seeds, and whole grains to ensure you're getting enough and a complete amino acid profile.

10. Rice is bad for belly fat and must be cut out

Rice is often blamed for weight gain, but it's not the enemy; overconsumption and lack of fibre pairings are the real issues. In fact, traditional varieties like hand-pounded, brown, or red rice are rich in nutrients. When rice is cooked, cooled and then reheated, it forms resistant starch, a type of prebiotic that feeds beneficial gut bacteria.

11. Eating fruits in evening causes weight gain

There's no scientific evidence that eating fruits in the evening causes weight gain. Fresh fruits are nutrient-rich and naturally hydrating, making them a healthy choice at any time of the day.

12. All Indian food is oily and unhealthy

Many Indian staples like khichdi, dal, idli, and vegetable preparations are rooted in Ayurveda and promote gut health and internal balance. How you prepare them, steamed versus deep-fried, makes all the difference in their nutritional value.

13. Carbohydrates are bad for weight loss

Not all carbs are created equal. Whole grains, fruits, and vegetables are excellent sources of energy and essential nutrients. It's refined carbs like sugary snacks and white bread that are best minimised in your diet.

14. Dairy should be avoided while trying to lose weight

Low-fat dairy options like dahi (yoghurt), paneer, and milk can aid in digestion and keep you full for longer. They are valuable sources of calcium and protein and can be part of a smart, weight-conscious diet.

15. Only non-vegetarian food provides enough protein

Plant-based sources like lentils, chickpeas, tofu, soy, paneer, and quinoa are rich in protein. With proper planning, vegetarian diets can fully meet your body's protein requirements.

16. Pregnant women need to eat for two

Pregnancy increases the need for nutrient density, not quantity. Overeating can lead to complications. What matters most is consuming foods rich in essential nutrients to support both the mother's and the baby's health.

