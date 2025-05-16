Woman who dropped 68 kilos, shares 5 weight loss tips for real, sustainable changes

Maddie Dyals is a fitness coach who went through a drastic weight transformation and dropped 68 kilos. Maddie keeps sharing snippets of her weight loss journey with diet and workout tips on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Also read | Doctor shares 5 natural weight loss hacks that don’t come with dangerous side effects Follow these tips for faster weight loss.(Image by Pixabay)

On April 28, Maddie addressed the need of following a sustainable approach to weight loss, to make changes appear faster. “Ready to kickstart weight loss in the next two weeks? Implement these 5 key habits for real, sustainable change. These habits create a powerful foundation for progress."

1. Reduce processed foods and prioritise protein:

Swap processed snacks for protein-rich meals (chicken, fish, beans, eggs) to stay full, manage cravings, and support muscle. High protein meals helps in keeping the body satiated for a longer time, thereby managing cravings.

2. Incorporate weightlifting 2-3x weekly:

Build lean muscles with compound exercises to boost your metabolism and reshape your body composition. In weight loss, with fat loss, sometimes muscle loss can also happen. To build muscles and stay stronger, strength training is necessary.

3. Active recovery on rest days:

Gentle movement like walking or yoga aids muscle recovery and keeps you active without overdoing it. Rest is as important as working out, during weight loss.

4. Prioritise quality sleep:

Aim for 7-9 hours nightly to regulate hunger hormones and reduce stress, both crucial for weight management. Good sleep routine helps in managing cortisol levels in the body, making weight loss faster.

5. Be mindful of liquid calories:

Choose water, unsweetened tea, and black coffee over sugary drinks to significantly cut calorie intake. Soda and sweetened summer drinks are empty calories that can increase cravings and slow down weight loss. It is also essential to cut down alcohol intake completely, to stay healthy and fit.

Consistency and motivation are keys to healthy weight loss. By having a calorie deficit diet, including strength training in the routine and taking rest, weight loss can be sustained.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.