Woman who shed 22 pounds in 3 months shares 5 things that helped weight loss: 'Didn’t starve myself but controlled...'

Sankhika underwent an incredible weight transformation, shedding 22 pounds (10 kilos) in just three months. She frequently shares glimpses of her fitness journey on Instagram, inspiring her followers with before-and-after photos and updates. Sankhika also uses her platform to support others on their own wellness paths, regularly offering tips, diet insights, and workout routines that helped her achieve her goals. Know how to shed the extra kilos faster.(Image by Pixabay)

On April 20, Sankhika shared a post noting down 5 things that helped her weight loss journey. Take a look.

1. Eating balanced meals and staying in a calorie deficit

Sankhika focused on eating balanced meals including protein (eggs, chicken, dal), carbs (rice, oats, roti), healthy fats (ghee, olive oil, nuts), veggies and fruits* for fiber and seeds (chia, flax, pumpkin, sunflower) for added nutrients and healthy fats. She also added that she drank lots of water to hydrate herself and followed a calorie deficit diet. “I didn’t starve myself, but I controlled my portions,” she wrote.

2. Avoiding refined sugar and junk food

“I cut out refined sugar and junk food like deep-fried snacks, ice creams, and cold drinks. But I still allowed myself 1-2 cheat meals a week, which acted like rewards for staying on track. They kept my cravings in check and made me feel more in control of my diet,” wrote Sankhika.

3. Intermittent fasting (16:8 to 18:6)

Sankhika added that following intermittent fasting helped in Improved insulin sensitivity, making fat loss easier, boosted metabolism and fat burning, enhanced digestion and helped her stay in a calorie deficit and control hunger.

4. Walking 7k–10k steps daily

“I aimed for 7,000–10,000 steps every day. it is the most underrated physical activity which actually helps with boosted fat loss without intense exercise and kept me active and feeling good on rest days,” added Sankhika.

5. 15-20 mins workouts

Working out at least five days a week, with focus on strength training can help in muscle growth and fat loss. Lifting smaller weights with higher reps helps in building endurance.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.