What is a Bosu Ball workout? Take inspiration from Shilpa Shetty's latest fitness routine

Actor Shilpa Shetty, known for her dedication to fitness, recently took to Instagram to share a motivating Bosu Ball workout video—perfect for shaking off the Monday blues. Emphasising the importance of core strength and balance, she encouraged her followers to incorporate this exercise into their routine. Shilpa Shetty doing the Bosu Ball workout in her latest Instagram post(Instagram)

In her post, Shilpa highlighted the numerous benefits of the Bosu Ball workout, making a strong case for adding it to your morning regimen. If you're looking for a way to boost stability and strength, take a cue from her and get moving!

What is a Bosu Ball exercise?

This exercise involves using a Bosu Ball, a semi-inflated rubber ball attached to a flat platform. It is designed to enhance balance, core strength, flexibility, and stability by creating an unstable surface for workouts. Common exercises that can be done using this fitness tool are:

Squats – Standing on the dome side to improve lower-body strength and balance.

Push-ups – Placing hands on the Bosu for an extra challenge to the core and upper body.

Planks – Holding a plank with forearms or hands on the Bosu to engage the core muscles.

Lunges – Placing one foot on the Bosu while lunging to build stability and leg strength.

Jump Squats – Jumping onto the dome for explosive power and coordination.

What are the benefits?

According to Dr Lakshay Bhaktiani, Head Physiotherapy at PSRI Hospital, New Delhi, this exercise has multiple benefits targeting different areas of the body. “One of the primary advantages is that it enhances balance and stability by utilizing its curved surface. Exercises like standing on one leg or other balance-based movements can significantly improve coordination and stability. It is also effective in strengthening the core. Exercises like crunches or sit-ups performed on the BOSU ball are more effective than when done on a flat surface, as they challenge the core muscles to a greater extent,” he adds.

It is also an excellent tool for strengthening both the upper and lower extremities. Exercises such as push-ups, squats, and lunges performed on the BOSU ball engage more muscle groups compared to traditional flat surfaces, leading to greater muscle activation.

Can beginners use this tool?

Beginners can use a BOSU ball, but it’s essential to start with simple exercises and progress gradually. Dr Minakshi Fullara, Chief Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation at Aakash Healthcare, New Delhi shares some tips:

Start with basic exercises: Begin with standing on the BOSU ball with both feet for balance. As you gain confidence, you can try single-leg squats or simple balance poses, initially with support if necessary.

Progress gradually: As you become more comfortable, you can move on to more complex exercises and gradually increase the intensity.

Get assessed: It’s recommended to get an assessment from a physical therapist to determine your current fitness level and ensure you’re starting with the right exercises for your body.

How often should you incorporate BOSU ball exercises into your routine?

The frequency of BOSU ball exercises depends on individual goals and previous experience with such exercises. “For most individuals, incorporating BOSU ball exercises 2 to 3 times a week is sufficient to see improvements in balance and coordination. Each session should last no more than 30 minutes to effectively target the desired results without over-exertion. Starting with a 10-minute session and gradually increasing the duration is recommended,” advises Dr Lakshay.

The frequency of this exercise also depends on the experience level:

Beginners: Start with 1 to 2 sessions per week.

Intermediate: Once familiar with the BOSU ball, you can increase usage to 2 to 3 sessions per week.

Advanced: Advanced users can incorporate BOSU ball exercises 3 to 4 times per week, focusing on more complex movements that challenge both strength and coordination.

Safety measures to avoid injuries

To prevent injuries while working out with a BOSU ball, Dr Minakshi recommends some tips: “Begin by standing on the BOSU ball with both feet flat to familiarise yourself with the surface before progressing to more challenging exercises. Keep your back straight and avoid arching or twisting your spine. Always engage your core muscles consciously to maintain stability and support proper movement. Lastly, pay attention to any signs of discomfort or pain. Stop immediately if you experience any sharp pain or discomfort during your workout."